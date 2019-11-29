India, Mozambique reiterate commitment to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held talks with his Mozambique counterpart Atanasio Salvador M'tumuke in New Delhi, during which the two leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.
M'tumuke is leading a Mozambique delegation for an official visit to India, which follows a visit by Singh to the country in back July, this year, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
The ongoing visit saw the delegation visiting Bharat Electronics Limited and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI)
