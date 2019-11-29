International Development News
Development News Edition

India, Mozambique reiterate commitment to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held talks with his Mozambique counterpart Atanasio Salvador M'tumuke in New Delhi, during which the two leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 19:51 IST
India, Mozambique reiterate commitment to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation
Rajnath Singh held talks with Mozambique Defence Minister Atanasio Salvador M'tumuke in New Delhi on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held talks with his Mozambique counterpart Atanasio Salvador M'tumuke in New Delhi, during which the two leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

M'tumuke is leading a Mozambique delegation for an official visit to India, which follows a visit by Singh to the country in back July, this year, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The ongoing visit saw the delegation visiting Bharat Electronics Limited and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen at Gaza protest, Palestinians say

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager near the border fence with the Gaza Strip on Friday, Palestinian officials said.Israels military said soldiers had been fending off Palestinians who had approached and tried to sabotag...

Uzbekistan delegation signs several MoUs during Gujarat visit

Uzbekistans Minister of Innovation Development, Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov, on Friday signed various agreements in the field of education, innovation, and technology with different entities, including Gujarat Forensic Sciences University in Gan...

UPDATE 7-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing

British police shot a man on Friday after a stabbing in the London Bridge area in the centre of the city.A 14-second video clip on Twitter filmed from a high vantage point showed what appeared to be three police officers backing away from a...

UPDATE 2-Saudi Aramco IPO oversubscribed so far, but not by big margin

Saudi Aramcos initial public offering IPO was on course to be oversubscribed but not by a huge margin, according to figures released so far by the lead manager before a Dec. 4 close for institutional investors to submit offers. Bids receive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019