International Development News
Development News Edition

Italy softens budget plastic tax, cuts tax on "green" tampons

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 20:56 IST
Italy softens budget plastic tax, cuts tax on "green" tampons

Italy's government has decided to backtrack on a contested tax on plastic in its 2020 budget in the face of protests from producers in a region where the ruling parties face a key local election in January.

However, seeking to maintain a focus on the environment, it announced a steep cut in sales tax on biodegradable tampons. Both changes will be introduced in amendments to the budget which must be approved in parliament by the end of the year. The levy on production of single-use plastic was presented as an environmentally-friendly measure and originally aimed to raise 1.1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) next year.

The plan got a hostile reception in the northern Emilia Romagna region which holds an election on Jan 26, where the incumbent governor from the ruling Democratic Party (PD) faces a tough challenge from the right-wing League. A defeat in the traditionally left-leaning Emilia Romagna would risk destabilising Italy's ruling coalition of the PD and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, already split on issues such as euro zone reform, immigration and the justice system.

Plastic packaging is a major source of income and employment in Emilia Romagna, one of Italy's most industrialised regions. The government will drastically scale down the plastic tax, with a new revenue target of just 330 million euros, PD senator Dario Stefano said on Friday.

"The levy will not be applied to syringes, medical devices and packaging of medicinal products, it's really a good result," Stefano told Reuters. The government says it can make up for the shortfall because an early-retirement scheme introduced this year is proving less costly than anticipated.

It sought to maintain a commitment to green policies, as well as appealing to the female vote, by cutting the tax on eco-friendly tampons. "Value-added tax on compostable and biodegradable tampons will be reduced to 5% from 22%," Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Twitter late on Thursday.

Leftist women lawmakers had led a campaign to slash the so-called #tampontax, recently a popular Italian Twitter hashtag. "This is a sign of civilization, with a green vision," said 5-Star's deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli.

Critics say biodegradable tampons remain expensive and not easily available. ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Editing by Gavin Jones and Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CPCB to review guidelines on idol immersion: Centre tells LS

The central pollution watchdog has decided to review the existing guidelines on idol immersion, the government told the Lok Sabha on Friday. While responding to a question on immersion of Lord Ganesha idols during the Ganesha Chaturthi fest...

Maha teen killed by Naxals in Gadchiroli

A 17-year-old boy was killed onWednesday night by Naxals in Maharashtras Gadchirolidistrict, police saidA group of 20-25 Naxals stormed into Manoj Hidkoshouse in Bhimankhoji in Korchi tehsil and shot him in thehead, killing him on the spot,...

UPDATE 1-"No invasion since 1914" - Mexico bristles at U.S. terror designation plan

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday Mexico had not been invaded for more than a century and he would not permit another foreign intervention, reflecting tensions over a Trump administration plan to designate drug cartels ba...

UPDATE 2-Sterling two-week volatility jumps as UK election nears

The pound hovered around 1.29 on Friday, showing little reaction to headlines, with investors awaiting major political developments and the result of Britains Dec. 12 election.Implied volatility gauges for both cable and euro-sterling matur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019