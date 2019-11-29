International Development News
FACTBOX-Quotes from shoppers as they scour for the best deals on Black Friday

  29-11-2019
  29-11-2019
Shoppers headed out to stores across the United States in a quest to score the best Black Friday discounts on everything from handbags to 4K TVs, with early promotions marking the start of a condensed holiday shopping season.

The following are quotes from shoppers and store managers in the midst of America's biggest shopping day. DICK DOYLE, 76, SHOPPING AT MODELL'S SPORTING GOODS IN VIRGINIA:

"I will come to the mall, look at prices and go back and check them online. Prices and discounts online are competitive to what's available in stores." JAY SMITH, 28, SHOPPING AT MACY'S IN PENTAGON CITY:

"I think there were some good deals but overall the discounts are similar to what we have seen in the past." EVAN HOUSER, 22, ELECTRONICS SALESMAN AT TARGET IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO:

"It's slow now because we had a big, big rush last night - we had a line around the block from like 4:30." RACHEL BOOKMAN, 33, SHOPPING AT BANANA REPUBLIC:

"The deals are the same online and frankly there are more of them online, so the question increasingly is why come to the mall at all?" JUNE MORALES, 25, SHOPPING AT ZARA IN CHICAGO:

"I like to try stuff on - a lot of sizes don't fit me and I hate returns online, they require an extra step with the shipping and all." ANTHONY WRIGHT JR, 26, SHOPPING AT BEST BUY IN CHICAGO:

"We literally drove by at 2 o'clock after looking at YouTube videos of people sleeping outside. There weren't really a lot of people so we went back home and came back around six." SERGE MENENG, 48, SHOPPING AT COSTCO IN VIRGINIA

"I came in to Costco this morning, hoping to get a good deal on a Canon camera I have been wanting to buy and I checked the price online versus in-store and it was better here."

