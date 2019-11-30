Several people injured in The Hague stabbing

Multiple people were wounded in a stabbing incident at a shopping street here on Friday, Dutch police said. The stabbing took place at Grote Marktstraat, one of the most important shopping areas in the centre of The Hague.

Taking to its Twitter, Dutch police said that emergency services were at the scene. Police also said that they were looking for a male suspect wearing a grey-coloured jogging suit and aged between 45 to 50 years.

The stabbing took place hours after a similar incident occurred at London Bridge where a male perpetrator, suspected of stabbing several people in the area, was shot dead by the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)