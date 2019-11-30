Israel strikes Hamas target in Gaza in response to rocket attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], Nov 30 (Sputnik/ANI): Israel attacked a Hamas military post in the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket that was fired from the enclave, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said. Earlier on Friday, the IDF said that a rocket was fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians, saying it was the fourth one this week.

"We just targeted a Hamas military post in the northern Gaza Strip in response to the rocket fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians earlier (on Friday)," the IDF tweeted. Israeli fighter jets struck a number of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, following a rocket being launched into Israeli territory from Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would "vigorously" respond to any aggression against it, following the Tuesday firing of two rockets from the Gaza Strip. Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organisation in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which continues to refuse to recognise Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. (Sputnik/ANI)

