International Development News
Development News Edition

Dutch police hunt suspect after three stabbed in The Hague

  • PTI
  • |
  • The Hague
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 19:01 IST
Dutch police hunt suspect after three stabbed in The Hague
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Dutch police kept up a huge manhunt on Saturday for an assailant who stabbed three youths in The Hague's main shopping area. Officials said they were keeping an open mind about the motive for the attack, which came as shoppers hunted bargains on Black Friday.

The incident caused panic in The Hague as it happened just hours after two people were stabbed to death in London allegedly by an ex-prisoner convicted of terrorism offenses. The male attacker ran off after the stabbings at a department store in the city center's Grote Marktstraat, The Hague's main shopping area.

"We haven't arrested a suspect yet. So we are currently very busy trying the find the suspect," police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper told AFP. "It's a little too early to speculate about that kind of thing," she said when asked about a possible terrorist motive, adding that investigators were still looking at several possible scenarios.

Police forensics officers were seen examining a knife found at the scene overnight. The victims were a 13-year-old boy from The Hague, a girl of 15 from Alphen aan den Rijn and a 15-year-old girl from Leiderdorp, the ANP news agency said, quoting police. They did not know each other, police said.

They were all allowed to go home from the hospital overnight. Images on social media showed shoppers running in panic away from the scene, on a nighttime retail street lit by Christmas fairy lights.

Two teenage girls came running into the store after being stabbed, broadcaster NOS quoted witnesses as saying. "I saw two girls screaming and running away. A man fled. He jumped very athletically over benches to getaway. He looked like a cheetah," one witness told NOS.

"People were trying to getaway. but that didn't work. I was shocked." Police helicopters flew overhead and several emergency vehicles were on site, the correspondent said. Police initially gave a description of a man they were looking for aged between 40 and 50 but later withdrew it, saying they were still investigating.

The stabbing took place not far from parliament, which is the seat of government for the Netherlands and home to many international organizations and courts. In Britain, two members of the public were killed in a stabbing on London Bridge in the heart of the capital on Friday.

The Netherlands has seen a series of terror attacks and plots, although not so far on the scale of those in other European countries. In March four people were killed when a Turkish-born man opened fire on a tram in the city of Utrecht.

In August 2018 an Afghan man stabbed and seriously wounded two American tourists at Amsterdam's central station, saying he wanted to "protect the Prophet, Mohammed". He was jailed for 26 years in October this year.

Earlier this month a Pakistani man was sentenced to 10 years in jail for a plot to kill far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Akshay Kumar wraps up 'Sooryavanshi'

After over six months of hectic shoots and busy schedules, Akshay Kumar had his last day on the sets of Sooryavanshi on Saturday as he bid adieu to the cop universe of Rohit Shetty. Posing with his director under a Helicopter, Akshay in the...

Isn't decline in GDP growth rate not indication of economic recession: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked whether the decline in GDP growth rate was not an indication of economic recession. Indias GDP growth rate for the second quarter of the present financial year has fallen to 4.5 percen...

Upset after being humiliated by school teacher and principal, minor commits suicide

Upset at being allegedly humiliated and beaten in front of the class by the school principal and a teacher for wearing tight and shorter pants, a minor student killed himself by hanging from a fan at his home near Ludhiana, police said Satu...

Motor racing-Hamilton back on pole for Abu Dhabi season-ender

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.Teammate Valtteri Bottas qualified second but will start at the back of the grid due to engine penaltie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019