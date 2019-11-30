International Development News
Development News Edition

The Hague stabbing: Police arrest 35-year-old suspect

Dutch police said on Saturday they have arrested a 35-year-old suspect in connection with a stabbing incident in the Hague on Friday in which three people were injured, Sputnik reported.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amsterdam
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 23:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 23:29 IST
The Hague stabbing: Police arrest 35-year-old suspect
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Dutch police said on Saturday they have arrested a 35-year-old suspect in connection with a stabbing incident in the Hague on Friday in which three people were injured, Sputnik reported. The incident took place at Grote Marktstraat, one of the most important shopping areas in the centre of The Hague. The three victims in the incident have been discharged from the hospital.

A motive for the attack has not been established, but police are considering all possibilities. The stabbing took place hours after a similar incident occurred at UK's London Bridge where a male perpetrator, suspected of stabbing several people in the area, was shot dead by the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

Need for degree courses, professional training programmes in Artificial Intelligence: Experts

UPDATE 1-London attacker named, was previously convicted of terrorism offences

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian opposition leader compares Supreme Leader to toppled Shah

Iranian opposition leader Mirhossein Mousavi has compared Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to the Shah, the monarch deposed in a 1979 revolution, following the governments crackdown on protests this month. The unrest began on Nov. 15 a...

Giants place LS DeOssie on injured reserve

The New York Giants placed long snapper Zak DeOssie on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. The Giants promoted Colin Holba from the practice squad to take DeOssies roster spot ahead of Sundays game against the Green Bay Packers in...

July 25 forecast: Sunny, with cloud of impeachment for Trump

Washington AP The forecast for July 25 was typical for Washington sunny, mid-80s. President Donald Trump had good reason to be feeling bright and sunny himself. It was the morning after Robert Muellers congressional testimony at the conclus...

Fiat Chrysler, auto union reach tentative deal on contract

Detroit, Nov 30 AP The United Auto Workers and Fiat Chrysler reached a tentative agreement Saturday on a new four-year contract, which includes a total of USD 9 billion in investments but still needs final approval from workers. Both sides ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019