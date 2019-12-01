International Development News
Development News Edition

Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hebron
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 02:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 02:39 IST
Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank

Hebron, Dec 1 (AFP) Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian in clashes near the West Bank village of Beit Awwa southwest of Hebron on Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry said. Israeli's military said the man had been throwing petrol bombs.

An army spokesman said soldiers on an "anti-terrorist operation" near the village saw three Palestinians throwing petrol bombs at a military vehicle and opened fire, hitting one. Two others were arrested for interrogation.

The Palestinian health ministry named the dead youth as 18-year-old Badawee Masalma. Israeli forces carry out frequent raids and arrests in the occupied West Bank, which often lead to clashes.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in settlements in the territory and east Jerusalem, which Palestinians see as the capital of their future state. The settlements are in violation of international law, according to multiple UN Security Council Resolutions. (AFP)

HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

Need for degree courses, professional training programmes in Artificial Intelligence: Experts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Eagles look to stop skid at reeling Dolphins

The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the struggling Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Eagles fell to 5-6 and remained one game behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East following a 17-9 loss t...

Broncos activate QB Lock off IR

Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock was activated off injured reserve on Saturday. Fellow quarterback Brett Rypien was waived to make room for Lock, who could start Sundays game against the Los Angeles Chargers.While NFL Networks Ia...

WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Relentless Liverpool march on as Man City stumble

Liverpool opened up an 11-point gap at the top of the Premier League on Saturday when the old adage that title winners churn out victories even when not at their best had a special ring.A couple of hours after champions Manchester City drop...

UPDATE 8-UK PM Johnson pressured on jail terms after London Bridge attack

The London Bridge attack pushed law and order towards the top of the British political agenda on Saturday, with days to go before a snap election, after police said the assailant had previously been convicted of terrorism offenses but freed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019