International Development News
Development News Edition

Tens of thousands of march against far-right in Italy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Florence
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 05:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 05:18 IST
Tens of thousands of march against far-right in Italy
Students, young professionals and families with children on Saturday joined the march, where the carrying of political banners was discouraged. Image Credit: Flickr

Tens of thousands rallied in Florence in Italy against the far-right League party, the latest in a series of demonstrations called by the new, youth-driven "Sardine Movement". The sardine has become a symbol of protest against the far-right firebrand leader Matteo Salvini, who served as interior minister and deputy prime minister in the previous coalition government with the Five Star Movement.

Students, young professionals and families with children on Saturday joined the march, where the carrying of political banners was discouraged. Demonstrators gathered in the city's Piazza Della Repubblica sang the anti-fascist song "Bella Ciao" and shouted, "Every sardine has the right to exist!"

Organizers claimed that 40,000 people had turned out to the Florence protest, which they said was substantially more than the 15,000 they claim attended their first rally, just two weeks earlier. The new movement has staged around 10 demonstrations over the past 15 days in the north of the country. Instead of the usual banners from political groups, protesters brandished placards in the shape of a sardine.

"No banners, we don't want symbols at such a beautiful gathering," one of the organizers, Danilo Magli, told the crowd. "We are tired of the hate, we are not fighting amongst ourselves," he added. The Sardine Movement was founded on November 14 by four hitherto unknown young activists from the northern city of Bologna in protest against Salvini's politics. It was a response to the growing strength in the north of the right-wing coalition led by the League.

In late October, the League won a historic victory in regional polls in central Umbria, which had been led by the left for half a century. "We think the ideas propagated by the League are unacceptable," Paolo Ranzani, a photographer with the Sardine Movement, said on Facebook.

"But sardines are strong and can become a huge wave, a tsunami," another supporter said on Facebook, where the group's page is titled "The Sardines' Archipelago". But with each election, the League has made increasingly strong showings. Salvini is now campaigning hard to try to capture another leftwing stronghold, the wealthy region of Emilio Romagna, in the northeast.

Regional elections there are set for January 26 and the polls suggest the League's candidates are running neck and neck with the current center-left governor there. Salvini has said he wants to conquer the regions one by one to bring down the current coalition between the Five Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party and force early elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

Need for degree courses, professional training programmes in Artificial Intelligence: Experts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Charlottesville Confederate statue vandalized again

A Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, that became a rallying point for white nationalists has been vandalized again, this time with graffiti saying, Impeach Trump. News outlets report that the statue of Confederate General Rob...

Cricket-Burns, Root pass 50 as England build in second NZ test

Rory Burns and Joe Root thwarted New Zealands hopes of making an early breakthrough with a 118-run partnership as they took England to 142-2 at lunch on the third day of the second test at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday. Burns was on 76,...

Saudi Arabia Assumes 2020 G20 Presidency

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia assumes the 2020 G20 Presidency today, 1 December 2019.The Saudi G20 Presidency will focus on Realizing Opportunities of the 21st Century for All.The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia commends the work of the Japanese G20 ...

Namibia's president secures second term, support drops

Namibian President Hage Geingob won the countrys presidential elections with a diminished majority of 56.3 percent, the worst performance of any ruling party candidate for nearly 30 years. Geingob was declared president on Saturday of this ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019