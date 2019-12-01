Charlottesville Confederate statue vandalized again

A Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, that became a rallying point for white nationalists has been vandalized again, this time with graffiti saying, "Impeach Trump". News outlets report that the statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee was also spray-painted Thursday night with "This is Racist".

Tarps were put over the graffiti and city officials expect a clean-up effort to start on Monday. The statue was vandalized earlier this year with an expletive directed at President Donald Trump.

White nationalists seized on a city plan to remove the statue and flocked there in 2017 for a rally that turned violent and deadly. The city's effort to remove the statue has been prevented by a judge amid ongoing litigation. The statue has been vandalized several times previously.

