International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal -Global Times

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 09:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 09:00 IST
UPDATE 2-China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal -Global Times
Chinese flag Image Credit: ANI

Beijing is insisting U.S. tariffs must be rolled back as part of any phase one trade deal with Washington, China's Global Times newspaper said on Sunday citing unnamed sources, amid continued uncertainty on whether the two sides can strike a deal. "A US pledge to scrap tariffs scheduled for December 15 cannot replace the rollbacks of tariffs," the newspaper said in a tweet, referring to an additional round of tariffs on Chinese imports to be implemented in the absence of a trade deal.

The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party. On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington was in the "final throes" of a deal aimed at defusing a 16-month trade war with China, a few days after Chinese President Xi Jinping had expressed his desire for a trade agreement. Top trade negotiators for both countries also spoke again and agreed to continue working on the remaining issues.

Trade experts and people close to the White House told Reuters last month, however, that signing of a phase one agreement may not take place until the new year as China pressed for more extensive rollbacks of tariffs. An agreement was initially expected to be completed by the end of November. U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley told reporters on Tuesday that Beijing invited U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for in-person talks in Beijing.

Grassley said Lighthizer and Mnuchin were willing to go if they saw "a real chance of getting a final agreement". A source familiar with the trade talks also told Reuters that U.S. officials could travel to China after Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Harden scores 60 as Rockets dominate Hawks

James Harden scored 60 points to reach the mark for the fourth time in his career as the Houston Rockets steamrolled the visiting Atlanta Hawks 158-111 on Saturday night. Harden made 16 of 24 field-goal attempts, including 8 of 14 from 3-po...

Bailey double sinks Bayern as Leipzig go top in Germany

Berlin, Dec 1 AFP Leon Bailey scored twice as Bayern Munich crashed 2-1 at home to 10-man Bayer Leverkusen, while RB Leipzig top the Bundesliga after a nervous 3-2 win at bottom side Paderborn. Hansi Flick lost for the first time in five ga...

Harden scores 60 as Houston dominates Hawks

James Harden scored 60 points to reach the mark for the fourth time in his career as the Houston Rockets steamrolled the visiting Atlanta Hawks 158-111 on Saturday night. Harden made 16 of 24 field-goal attempts, including 8 of 14 from 3-po...

Couture scores twice as Sharks stop Coyotes

Logan Couture scored two goals and Martin Jones finished with 21 saves as the San Jose Sharks rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the Arizona Coyotes, 4-2, on Saturday night in Glendale, Ariz. Dylan Gambrell and Timo Meier also scor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019