FGN5 UK-ATTACK-ISIS ISIS claims London knife-attack

London:The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the knife-attack in central London where a convicted terrorist killed two people before being shot dead by police.

FGN8 PAK-IMRAN 'Change old mindset', Imran Khan to Pakistani bureaucrats

Lahore: Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked bureaucrats to "change the old mindset", saying the old system can no longer work in 'Naya Pakistan', according to a media report.

FGN6 PAK-BUDDHA Islamabad Museum puts rare statue of Lord Buddha's head on display

Islamabad: The Islamabad Museum has put on display a rare statue of Lord Buddha's head after retrieving it from its reserves where it was locked for decades, according to a media report on Sunday. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN12 SAUDI-G20-PRESIDENCY Saudi Arabia takes over G20 presidency from Japan

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia became the first Arab nation Sunday to take over the G20 presidency as it seeks to bounce back onto the world stage following global uproar over its human rights record. (AFP)

FGN4 US-PLANE-LD CRASH Plane crash kills nine, injures three in South Dakota

Washington: A plane crash in the US state of South Dakota killed nine people, including two children, and injured three others while a winter storm warning was in place, officials said. (AFP)

FGN10 IRAQ-PROTESTERS-MOURNING Iraqis mourn protest dead ahead of parliament session

Mosul (Iraq): Iraqis across the country marched Sunday to mourn protesters killed in anti-government rallies, even turning out in Sunni areas where people were previously too afraid to join in. (AFP)

