International Development News
Development News Edition

Suspected Islamist rebels kill 14 in eastern Congo - local authorities

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kinshasa
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 18:44 IST
Suspected Islamist rebels kill 14 in eastern Congo - local authorities
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Suspected Islamist fighters killed 14 people in eastern Congo on Friday, local authorities said, as a month-long spike in violence complicates efforts to contain a deadly Ebola outbreak.

The attack in the village of Kukutama, 10 km (6 miles) southwest of Oicha in North Kivu, comes on top of a death toll of more than 100 since Oct. 30 when the army started an operation to root out the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a jihadist group operating in the dense forests bordering Uganda. Friday's attack was just a few miles from another attack days earlier in which at least 19 people were killed.

"While the army is doing its best to neutralize the ADF rebellion, the rebels are preying on defenseless civilians by way of revenge," said Donat Kibwana, administrator of the territory of Beni. Many of the victims have been hacked to death or beheaded, according to local rights and civil society groups.

Violence in the region is hampering efforts to halt the spread of the Ebola virus, which has killed 2,200 people since August 2018. International organizations warned on Friday of a potential resurgence of the virus after deadly militia attacks on health centers forced aid groups to suspend operations and withdraw staff from the epidemic's last strongholds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Govts of Tamil Nadu, J-K resolve to make joint efforts towards water conservation

In a two-day regional conference on Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat here, the governments of Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday resolved to make concerted efforts towards water conservation and disaster management. The deliberations of t...

You cannot go beyond tenures: Ganguly on selection committee

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday indicated that there will be no extension for members of the selection committee whose tenures have ended, saying you cannot go beyond that. Going by the Boards old constitution that has a provision f...

UPDATE 3-China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times

Beijings top priority in any phase one trade deal with the United States is the removal of existing tariffs on Chinese goods, Chinas Global Times newspaper said on Sunday, amid continued uncertainty on whether the two sides can strike a dea...

Shun discrimination in thoughts and behaviour against HIV+ people: Vardhan

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday called upon citizens to shun any kind of discrimination in thoughts, actions and behaviour towards the people suffering from HIV and AIDS. He was speaking after inaugurating an event celebrating the W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019