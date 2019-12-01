Mexico president marks 1 year in office with party, protests

Thousands of Mexicans have packed into the capital's central square to celebrate President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's first year in office, while thousands more marched down the city's main avenue to protest violence and other ills in the country.

The mood in the Zocalo was festive Sunday, with an orchestra from the president's home state of Tabasco playing tropical music inspired by Cuban sounds while scantily clad women danced next to them. The president was to appear later.

On the Paseo de la Reforma boulevard, protesters dressed in white expressed anger and frustration over increasingly appalling incidents of violence, a stagnant economy and deepening political divisions in the country.

