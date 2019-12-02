International Development News
Development News Edition

Tunisian bus plunges off cliff, killing at least 24

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ainissa
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 00:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 00:02 IST
Tunisian bus plunges off cliff, killing at least 24
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least 24 Tunisians were killed and 18 more injured Sunday when a bus plunged off a cliff into a ravine in the country's north, officials said. The bus had set off from Tunis to the picturesque mountain town of Ain Draham, a popular autumn destination for Tunisians near the Algerian border, the tourism ministry said.

Twenty-four people were killed and 18 injured, the victims aged between 20 and 30, said the health ministry, releasing updated information on the tragedy. Pictures and video footage shared online and posted on the websites of private radio stations showed the mangled remains of the bus with its seats scattered in the bed of a river.

Bodies, some in sports clothes and trainers, and personal belongings were strewn across the ground. The bus with 43 people on board was travelling through the Ain Snoussi region when it plunged over the cliff, the interior ministry said.

The vehicle had "fallen into a ravine after crashing through an iron barrier," it said on its Facebook page. The injured were transferred to nearby hospitals, the interior ministry said.

Forensic experts were deployed to investigate the crash, said AFP correspondents at the scene. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident but Tunisian roads are known to be notoriously dangerous and run-down.

Tourism Minister Rene Trabelsi told a private radio station Mosaique FM that the "unfortunate accident took place in a difficult area" and just after the bus had taken a "sharp bend". A civil defense official, speaking on state television, said there had previously been deadly accidents at the same spot.

Social network users bemoaned the tragedy, as Tunisian President Kaid Saied and Prime Minister Youssef Chahed arrived at the site of the accident. "What a heavy toll," one of them said.

Another denounced the "roads of death" in Tunisia and wrote: "24 dead and no one from the government has declared a national catastrophe". The World Health Organization in 2015 said Tunisia had the second-worst traffic death rate per capita in North Africa, behind only war-torn Libya.

Experts blamed run-down roads, reckless driving and poor vehicle maintenance for a rise in accidents the following year. The authorities recognize the scale of the problem but have said the country's security challenges, including jihadist attacks, have kept them from giving it more attention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

China's accuses UN rights chief of 'inappropriate' interference

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Penguins' Dumoulin out 8 weeks following ankle surgery

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin is expected to miss a minimum of eight weeks following surgery Sunday to repair lacerated tendons in his left ankle, the team announced Sunday. The seven-year veteran was injured during the firs...

Saudi Arabia releases 11 people questioned over foreign ties -official

Saudi Arabian authorities have released 11 citizens who were detained for several days last month for questioning over suspected links to foreign entities, a Saudi official told Reuters. The new wave of detentions came as the kingdom assume...

UPDATE 1-Mexico growth has disappointed, but wealth is better distributed -president

Mexican economic growth has fallen short of expectations this year, but wealth is now more evenly distributed in the country, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday.Lopez Obrador, a veteran leftist, was speaking on the first a...

At least 24 killed in Tunisia bus crash

At least 24 Tunisians were killed on Sunday after a bus crashed during an excursion in the northern town of Amdoun, the health ministry said. The bus veered off a winding road when the driver failed to negotiate a sharp turn and crashed to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019