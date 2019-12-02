International Development News
Development News Edition

Officials: 3 dead after small plane crash in San Antonio

  • PTI
  • |
  • San Antonio
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 09:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 09:01 IST
Officials: 3 dead after small plane crash in San Antonio
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Officials say three people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed while attempting to land at San Antonio International Airport. San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood says the plane went down around 6:30 pm Sunday in a commercial district about a mile west of the airport.

Hood says the plane had taken off from Sugar Land, southwest of Houston, and was headed to Boerne when it experienced engine trouble and diverted to San Antonio. Boerne is located about 30 miles north of the city.

Hood says flight logs indicated there were three people on board the aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration says investigators are heading to the crash site and the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

Officials say no structures were damaged in the crash and no other injuries were reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Hansen confirms Japan move

Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen on Monday confirmed his long-expected move to Japan where he will take up a role as coaching consultant with Top League side Toyota Verblitz. The 60-year-old stepped down from the All Blacks following th...

Asian markets rally following China data, eyes on trade talks

Asian markets rose Monday as investors cheered data showing a surprise jump in Chinese factory activity, while oil prices bounced from last weeks sharp losses after Iraq said top producers could announce a cut in output this week. But while...

Three French flood rescuers killed in helicopter crash

Nice, Dec 2 AFP Three emergency workers were killed in a helicopter crash near Marseille while on a rescue mission in southern France where floods have left two dead, officials said Monday. Their EC145 helicopter lost radio and radar contac...

Former Union minister Arun Shourie hospitalised

Former BJP leader and notedjournalist Arun Shourie was admitted to a hospital inMaharashtras Pune city after he fell ill, a doctor attendinghim said on MondayThe 78-year-old former Union minister fainted lateSunday night following which he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019