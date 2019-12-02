International Development News
Development News Edition

White House refuses to participate in impeachment hearing scheduled for Wednesday

The White House has refused to take part in the House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 12:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 12:17 IST
White House refuses to participate in impeachment hearing scheduled for Wednesday
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The White House has refused to take part in the House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing scheduled for Wednesday. "We cannot fairly be expected to participate in a hearing while the witnesses are yet to be named and while it remains unclear whether the Judiciary Committee will afford the President a fair process through additional hearings. More importantly, an invitation to an academic discussion with law professors does not begin to provide the President with an semblance of a fair process. Accordingly, under the current circumstances, we do not intend to participate in your Wednesday hearing," CNN quoted Pat Cippollone, White House counsel to the President, as saying in a letter to Chairman Jerrold Nadler.

Cippollone also alleged that the hearing has been deliberately scheduled at a time when US President Donald Trump will be in London for NATO meetings. He also said that White House would respond separately to the Friday deadline about their participation in future hearings.

The US House Judiciary Committee in a letter on Friday asked President Donald Trump to notify it within a week if he intends to be represented at the next stage of the impeachment proceedings. "Please provide the Committee with the notice of whether your counsel intends to participate, specifying which of the privileges your counsel seeks to exercise, no later than 5:00 pm on December 6, 2019," the committee's chairman Jerrold Nadler had written to Trump.

Trump has hitherto refused to cooperate with the probe initiated by the House Democrats who seek to prove that he abused his powers by pressuring Ukraine into investigating his political rivals -- former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The US President has repeatedly said that he did not engage in a quid pro quo and characterised the impeachment bid as another political witch hunt by the Democrats to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt ready for discussion on crime against women and to

Govt ready for discussion on crime against women and toexplore strongest provisions in laws Defence Minister RajnathSingh in LS on Hyderabad rape case....

After FB post, Pankaja removes 'BJP' from Twitter bio

BJP leader Pankaja Munde, who created a flutter with her social media post on her future journey in view of changed political scenario in Maharashtra, has now removed her partys name from her Twitter bio. Also, in her three recent tweets p...

Protest against rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian at Jantar Mantar

Dozens of people gathered at the Jantar Mantar here on Monday to protest the rape and brutal murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian last week, which shook the country. Wearing black bands, around 40-50 people took the streets and were seen carr...

BCCI bans U19 cricketer Prince Yadav for age fraud

Delhi cricketer Prince Ram Niwas Yadav was disqualified and banned for age fraud by the Board of Control of Cricket in Indias BCCI on Monday. Yadav was registered by Delhi and District Cricket Association DDCA in the U-19 age group category...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019