Majority of French support country's Mali military operation -poll

  • Reuters
  • Paris
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 13:17 IST
  • Created: 02-12-2019 13:05 IST
Fifty-eight percent of French people back the country's military operations in Mali, despite last week's army helicopter crash that resulted in the deaths of 13 troops, said a survey on Monday. "The level of support from French people remains very stable," said Jerome Fourquet, who helped carry out the survey for Ifop, which was published in La Lettre de expansion.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron ordered the military to review its operations against Islamist militants in West Africa and pressed his allies to do more after the 13 soldiers died during their combat mission. A national ceremony for the 13 dead soldiers is due to take place in Paris later on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

