Choose hope or climate surrender, says UN chief

Madrid, Dec 2 (AFP) Confronted with a climate crisis threatening civilisation, humanity much choose between hope and surrender, UN chief Antonio Guterres told the opening plenary of the UN COP25 climate conference Tuesday.

"One is the path of surrender, where we have sleepwalked past the point of no return, jeapordising the health and safety of everyone on this planet," Guterres said. (AFP) RUP

