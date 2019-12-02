Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli occupation costs Palestinian economy USD 2.5 bn a year: UN

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ramallah
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 19:24 IST
Israeli occupation costs Palestinian economy USD 2.5 bn a year: UN
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories has cost the economy of the Palestinians more than USD 2.5 billion a year for the past two decades, a UN report said Monday. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development report estimated the total financial loss to the Palestinian government between 2000 and 2017 at USD 47.7 billion.

The figure included USD 28 billion in accrued interest and USD 6.6 billion in leakage from Palestinian fiscal revenues. It said the amount would have been enough to eliminate the Palestinian government's USD 17.7 billion budget deficit over the same period more than twice over.

The report argued if the USD 47 billion had been invested sensibly in the impoverished Palestinian economy, it would have created an extra two million jobs over the 18-year period, or 110,000 a year. The report was presented at the Palestine Economic Policy Research Institute (MAS) in the West Bank city of Ramallah, home to the Palestinian government.

Misyef Jameel, the senior researcher at MAS who worked on the report, said they only measured the direct fiscal impact. The real figure for all loses was likely much higher, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress leader Shivakumar deposes before I-T sleuths

Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Monday deposed before the income tax officials in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, said family sources. Yes, Shivakumar was summoned by the income tax officials. They have been calling the othe...

Following are the top Foreign stories at 2015 hours

FGN10 US-2NDLD IMPEACHMENTPresident Donald Trump not to participate in impeachment hearing against him Counsel Washington Donald Trump nor his attorney will take part in the impeachment hearing against the US President on Wednesday, his la...

Police rescue girl abducted from Udhampur, 1 arrested

A girl who was abducted by a youth in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district has been rescued and the abductor was arrested on Monday, police said. Police teams raided several locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab as the abductor was susp...

Hand over rapists to people, justice will be done: Nirbhaya's grandfather

The grandfather of Delhi gang rape-murder victim Nirbhaya Monday said those guilty of such crimes should be handed over to the people to do justice. In an apparent reaction to the recent rape and murder of a Hyderabad women on her way home ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019