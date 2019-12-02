Left Menu
13 Pakistanis, mostly children, killed in Jordan fire

  Islamabad
  02-12-2019
13 Pakistanis, mostly children, killed in Jordan fire

Thirteen Pakistani nationals, mostly children and women, were killed when a fire broke out in their tin house in Shuneh area in Jordan, officials said on Monday. The Foreign Office in a statement in Islamabad said three Pakistanis were also injured in the fire early on Monday and are reported to be in stable condition.

"Thirteen Pakistani nationals including seven children, four women and two men living in Jordan have expired due to a fire which broke out in their tent," the statement said. The cause of fire has been reported as short circuit.

The victims were residing near Karameh city which is 40 kilometers west of Amman near the Dead Sea. The victims belonged to Joya family from Dadu district in Sindh province. The head of family, Ali Sher Joya, has survived, the incident.

The family reportedly migrated from Pakistan to Jordan in 1970s and were associated with the agriculture/farming profession. Jordanian Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz instructed ministers of interior and health to follow up the aftermath of the fire. He also expressed his condolences to the people and government of Pakistan, and called for an expedited investigation into the incident, according to Jordanian media.

The Foreign Office said that the Pakistan Embassy in Amman is in contact with the family and relatives of the deceased residing in Jordan. The ambassador and other senior officials are with family to provide any urgent assistance, it said, adding that the foreign ministry has instructed the embassy to extend assistance to the bereaved family.

