My health condition gradually improving: KP Oli

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said on Monday that his health condition is gradually improving after undergoing an appendicitis surgery last week at a hospital in Kathmandu. In a video posted on his Twitter handle, Oli said, "My treatment went very well and my health is improving gradually. As you can see, I am now able to sit and speak and am doing fine at the moment."

Oli, who is admitted at the Manmohan Cardiothoracic, Vascular and Transplant Centre here, said that he watched the complete opening ceremony of the 13th South Asian Games being hosted by Nepal. Oli was rushed to the Manmohan Cardiothoracic, Vascular and Transplant Centre here on Tuesday morning after he complained of stomach ache. The Prime Minister underwent an appendicitis surgery and was kept on the ventilator. However, he was taken off from the ventilator after his condition significantly improved.

Oli is also undergoing regular dialysis as his transplanted kidney has stopped functioning. In the last few weeks, the Nepal Prime Minister underwent four cycles of hemodialysis at Grande International Hospital. He had undergone a kidney transplant in India back in 2007 after both of his kidneys failed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)