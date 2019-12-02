Left Menu
Development News Edition

My health condition gradually improving: KP Oli

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said on Monday that his health condition is gradually improving after undergoing an appendicitis surgery last week at a hospital in Kathmandu.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 20:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 20:39 IST
My health condition gradually improving: KP Oli
KP Oli spoke via a video posted on his official Twitter handle. (Photo courtesy: KP Oli twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said on Monday that his health condition is gradually improving after undergoing an appendicitis surgery last week at a hospital in Kathmandu. In a video posted on his Twitter handle, Oli said, "My treatment went very well and my health is improving gradually. As you can see, I am now able to sit and speak and am doing fine at the moment."

Oli, who is admitted at the Manmohan Cardiothoracic, Vascular and Transplant Centre here, said that he watched the complete opening ceremony of the 13th South Asian Games being hosted by Nepal. Oli was rushed to the Manmohan Cardiothoracic, Vascular and Transplant Centre here on Tuesday morning after he complained of stomach ache. The Prime Minister underwent an appendicitis surgery and was kept on the ventilator. However, he was taken off from the ventilator after his condition significantly improved.

Oli is also undergoing regular dialysis as his transplanted kidney has stopped functioning. In the last few weeks, the Nepal Prime Minister underwent four cycles of hemodialysis at Grande International Hospital. He had undergone a kidney transplant in India back in 2007 after both of his kidneys failed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Half-burnt body of woman found in Chhattisgarh

Amidst the furore over the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Telangana, police have begun conducting inquiries to identify the woman whose half-burnt body was found in Murka village in Rajpur region here, said Superintendent of Poli...

UPDATE 2-London holds vigil after attack thrusts security to election fore

London held a vigil on Monday for two people killed near London Bridge by a convicted terrorist who had been released early from prison, an incident that thrust criminal justice to the center of a campaign 10 days before a national election...

Corporate tax cut to boost investments; green shoots visible: FM

Asserting that corporate tax reduction is aimed at attracting fresh investment and generating jobs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said green shoots are already visible with several foreign as well as domestic firms showing i...

Corporate tax cut won't do anything to revive struggling economy: TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Monday said that the Central governments proposed corporate tax cut will only help the profitable become more profitable and will not do anything to revive the struggling economy. The corporate tax ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019