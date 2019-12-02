Left Menu
Sikh girl who was part of jatha to Kartarpur goes missing in Pak

A Sikh girl who went to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib with a jatha three days ago has been missing in Pakistan.

Sikh girl who was part of jatha to Kartarpur goes missing in Pak
Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. Image Credit: ANI

A Sikh girl who went to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib with a jatha three days ago has been missing in Pakistan. Pakistan police have arrested four men from Lahore and Faisalabad in connection with the incident.

Further details are awaited. The much-awaited Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, a 4.7-kilometre-long passage that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India's Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur was formally opened for pilgrims on November 9, three days ahead of 550th anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev.

An agreement on the modalities for operationalising the corridor signed between India and Pakistan on October 24 had paved way for the inauguration ahead of the Guru Nanak's Prakash Parv. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

