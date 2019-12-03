Left Menu
Development News Edition

No more chains: Anti-slavery campaigns urged to stop relying on shock images

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 00:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 00:03 IST
No more chains: Anti-slavery campaigns urged to stop relying on shock images

By Molly Millar Dec 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From chains to scarred backs, sensationalised images used to raise awareness of modern slavery risk doing more harm than good because they misrepresent the problem, researchers said on Monday.

In fact, most modern slavery networks rely more on psychological methods of coercion than on physical violence or restraint, according to a study by the University of Nottingham's Rights Lab, which researches the global problem. Such images also risk retraumatising survivors, said the study, released on the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery on Monday.

Author Emily Brady said misrepresentations of modern slavery hampered efforts to educate the public on what to look out for. "All they will be seeing are victims who are physically restrained or hunched over a bed or table, often holding their face in their hands to signify distress," said Brady, a research associate with the Rights Lab.

"Over time these images can also make people less sensitive to the harm endured by enslaved people because they become the new norm," she added, calling for survivors to be more involved in selecting images to avoid potentially harmful stereotypes. The study, Photographing Modern Slavery, looked at common themes in images of modern slavery used in government and charity reports, including the Walk Free Foundation, the Australia-based group behind the Global Slavery Index.

More than 40 million people have been estimated to be captive in modern slavery, which includes forced labour and forced marriage, according to Walk Free and the International Labour Organization. Misrepresentation could also impact victims' access to help if their experiences do not match the popular perception of what slavery looks like, said Joanna Ewart-James, executive director of the anti-slavery organisation Freedom United.

The organisation runs a campaign called My Story, My Dignity, which lobbies for survivors' right to privacy and accurate representation. "It is incredibly traumatic for people to have their stories misrepresented," Ewart-James told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"When campaigns are led by people who do not really understand what modern slavery is, agency is taken away from victims rather than empowering them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Wisconsin student who refused to give up gun shot by officer at high school

A 17-year-old student was shot and wounded inside his Wisconsin high school by a police officer after bringing a handgun into the building and failing to comply with orders to surrender the weapon, officials said.Waukesha South High School,...

Irish police hold suspected IS bride on return to Dublin

London, Dec 2 AFP Irish police were on Monday questioning a former soldier who became a suspected Islamic State group IS bride in Syria. Lisa Smith, 38, was arrested at Dublin Airport on Sunday after being deported from Turkey along with he...

Four soldiers 'killed by Boko Haram' at Lake Chad base

NDjamena, Dec 2 AFP Suspected Boko Haram jihadists killed four Chadian troops early Monday in a newly established military outpost on Lake Chad, the military and local officials said. Boko Haram has training camps on several of the islands ...

UPDATE 7-Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina

U.S. President Donald Trump ambushed Brazil and Argentina on Monday, announcing he would restore tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from the two countries in apparent retaliation for currency weakness he said was hurting U.S. farmer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019