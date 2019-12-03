Left Menu
Development News Edition

CORRECTED-Suu Kyi’s loyalists rally for Myanmar leader before genocide trial

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Naypyitaw
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 08:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 08:24 IST
CORRECTED-Suu Kyi’s loyalists rally for Myanmar leader before genocide trial
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

As Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi prepares to travel to the Netherlands to fight charges of genocide against her country at the International Court of Justice, her supporters have embarked on an impassioned publicity campaign. Suu Kyi's reputation overseas has sunk to its lowest ebb over the treatment of Rohingya Muslims but the Nobel Peace Prize laureate enjoys overwhelming support at home, where her image is undented by accusations of complicity in atrocities.

On Sunday, several hundred people gathered in downtown Yangon for the third in a series of rallies organized by supporters since the announcement was made that she would personally fight the charges. "Aung San Suu Kyi is the bravest leader in the world," Saw Phoe Kwar, a reggae singer known for his hits 'Love Each Other' and 'Stop the Hate', told the crowds, who waved flags and chanted.

"We must show our unity," said protest organizer Aung Thu. "If a country's leader says a lemon is sweet, we have to say it is sweet." More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to neighboring Bangladesh since a 2017 crackdown by Myanmar's military, which U.N. investigators say was carried out with "genocidal intent".

Buddhist majority Myanmar denies genocide, saying the army was fighting militants who attacked security posts. Gambia, a tiny, mainly Muslim West African state that has the backing of the 57-nation Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), lodged a lawsuit last month against Myanmar for genocide, including mass murder and rape.

Suu Kyi's office said she would fly to The Hague for the first hearings, from Dec. 10, to "defend the national interest of Myanmar". Though the rallies organised by her ardent supporters have been modest in size, there are other signs that Suu Kyi has gathered popular support through her decision. Recent days have brought a revival of an online 'Stand with Daw Aung San Suu Kyi' campaign, with Facebook users changing their profile pictures to images of the state counselor. The campaign first went viral at the height of the 2017 violence.

Pencilo, a popular social media influencer, implored her 1.1 million Facebook fans to join her on a group trip to The Hague, using a travel agent offering discounted tickets.

WAVE OF SUPPORT

Across Myanmar, the Rohingya are reviled as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh although they can trace their ancestry back hundreds of years and allegations of atrocities against them are widely disavowed as fake news. It is the one issue that has united the civilian government and the military, which ruled for half a century before Suu Kyi won an election by a landslide in 2015.

Now running Myanmar as State Counselor, the longtime democracy activist spent 15 years imprisoned in her house by the former ruling military junta whose generals still hold key cabinet posts. Last week, her government said it was "heartening to see that people from all walks of life ... are expressing their strong support for the State Counselor and her leadership in the endeavors to contest the case at the ICJ."

Yangon-based political analyst Khin Zaw Win said Suu Kyi was garnering support by using a familiar script of "evil forces out there ganging up on the brave, heroic leader". Other dissenting voices come from Myanmar's myriad ethnic minority groups, who have criticized Suu Kyi – from the Bamar Buddhist majority – for failing to keep a promise to end fighting with armed groups seeking greater autonomy.

Fighting in the borderlands has escalated and groups such as the Shan and Kachin also accuse the military of atrocities. Three of the most active ethnic armed groups released a statement supporting the ICJ investigation, while the chairman of another, the Karen National Union, repudiated reports that they had agreed to support the government.

"The situation that Rohingya are facing is the same situation Karen experienced long ago," the group's former vice-chairwoman, Naw Zipporah Sein, told Reuters, "The military did that to the Karen. Now the military has done it to the Rohingya."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker wins Yachine Trophy

Liverpools Alisson Becker on Monday local time was awarded the Yachine Trophy for the best mens goalkeeper in world football at the Ballon dOr award ceremony. The Brazil international was a key figure in Liverpools run during the 2018-19 ca...

UPDATE 2-Suspected grenade blast near Indonesia's presidential palace hurts two

An explosion of a suspected smoke grenade on Tuesday at a park near Indonesias presidential palace in the heart of the capital injured at least two military personnel, Jakartas police chief said.However, President Joko Widodo was not at the...

Jungle Ventures invests in BookMyShow's Southeast Asia biz

Bigtree Entertainment Singapore Pte Ltd, which owns and operates BookMyShows South East Asia business, on Tuesday said Singapore-based Jungle Ventures has invested in the company. The company however, did not disclose the financial details ...

Woods defeats Spieth to win inaugural Hero Shot event

Golf legend Tiger Woods defeated fellow American Jordan Spieth to win the inaugural Hero Shot event, an ideal warm-up ahead of the high-profile Hero World Challenge here. Woods defeated Spieth in the championship round by a score of 1,800-9...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019