Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japanese man, 71, arrested for 'making 24,000 complaint calls'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 10:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 10:47 IST
Japanese man, 71, arrested for 'making 24,000 complaint calls'

Tokyo, Dec 3 (AFP) A Japanese pensioner has been arrested after ringing a phone company 24,000 times to complain they had violated his contract, police and local media reported. Tokyo police said they took 71-year-old Akitoshi Okamoto into custody last week after he made hundreds of toll-free calls over eight days to the customer service section of major telephone operator KDDI.

But this could be the tip of the iceberg, with media outlets reporting that he made thousands more calls from public pay phones to voice his displeasure with the company and insult customer service staff. "He demanded that KDDI staff come to him to apologise for violating his contract. He also repeatedly hung up his calls immediately after placing them," a police spokesman said.

He has been arrested on suspicion of "fraudulent obstruction of business", the spokesman added. Japan is seeing an increasing number of social problems caused by the nation's rapidly ageing population.

Old drivers frequently cause fatal car accidents and railway operators have reported a spike in passenger violence against their staff from elderly customers. (AFP) AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Grant nets pair as Ducks hand Kings another road loss

Derek Grant scored twice, including an empty-netter, as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the visiting Los Angeles Kings 4-2 Monday night in the first Freeway Faceoff of the season between the NHLs Southern California rivals. Carter Rowney added a...

FEATURE-Trading water: Can water shares help save California's aquifers?

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, Dec 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - California is by far the United States most populous state, as well as its largest agricultural producer. Increasingly, it is also one of the countrys most parched places.But ...

Bharti Airtel shares slip over 1 pc on rating concerns

After hitting 52-week high in previous session, shares of Bharti Airtel on Tuesday fell over 1 per cent after Moodys said AGR dues are credit negative for the telecom operator. The stock was trading 1.32 per cent down to Rs 452.50 on the BS...

Cricket-Positives for both sides after NZ win series v England

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and his England counterpart Joe Root both took positives from the two-test series that ended on Tuesday, with the hosts securing a 1-0 victory after rain washed out most of the final days play in Hamilton...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019