Climate activist Greta Thunberg nears Lisbon port
The catamaran carrying climate activist Greta Thunberg was seen approaching a port in Lisbon on Tuesday morning after a 20-day crossing from New York, Reuters Television footage showed.
The boat, La Vagabonde, carried the Swedish campaigner, who refuses to travel by plane, across the Atlantic so she could attend the COP25 climate summit in Madrid. She will spend the day holding meetings Portuguese climate activists and resting before her departure for Madrid.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
