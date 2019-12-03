Left Menu
Development News Edition

Climate change hits health, yet funds lacking - WHO

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 15:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 15:30 IST
Climate change hits health, yet funds lacking - WHO
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Climate change is harming human health as more people suffer from heat stress, extreme weather and mosquito-borne diseases including malaria, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

The U.N. agency, in a report, issued a day after a climate summit began in Madrid, urged governments to meet ambitious targets to reduce heat-trapping carbon emissions saying it could save a million lives a year through lower air pollution alone. "Health is paying the price of the climate crisis. Why? Because our lungs, our brains, our cardiovascular system is very much suffering from the causes of climate change which are overlapping very much with the causes of air pollution," Maria Neira, Director of WHO's Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health, told a news briefing.

Yet less than 1% of international financing for climate action goes to the health sector, she said, calling it "absolutely outrageous". Global temperatures could rise sharply this century with "wide-ranging and destructive" consequences after greenhouse gas emissions hit record levels last year, international climate experts warned last week.

"WHO considers that climate change is potentially the greatest health threat of the 21st Century," said WHO expert Diarmid Campbell-Lendrum. "The reason for that is that unless we cut our carbon emissions, then we will continue to undermine our food supplies, our water supplies and our air quality - everything that we need to maintain the good health of our populations," he said.

The same sources cause air pollution and climate change, Campbell-Lendrum said, adding: "So about two-thirds of the exposure to outdoor air pollution is from burning of fossil fuels." "WHO estimates that over 7 million people a year die from indoor and outdoor air pollution. That is where the big win is," he said.

Some 101 countries responded to WHO's survey about the risks from climate change - but not big players including India and the United States. "Over two-thirds have assessed that they have increased risks from heat stress, from injury and death from extreme weather, from food, water and vector-borne diseases and those range from everything from cholera to malaria," Campbell-Lendrum said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Police issue notice to TV channels, social media sites for

Taking a serious view of some news channels and social media sites disclosing the identity of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian, who was raped and murdered near here, besides airing images of the accused, the police have issued notices to th...

UN peacekeepers deploy to stop communal violence in SSudan

Juba, Dec 3 AFP The United Nations Mission in South Sudan UNMISS said Tuesday it had re-deployed 75 troops to halt a cycle of communal attacks and revenge killings that have left 79 dead. The Nepalese troops based in the town of Rumbek were...

DCW chief sits on indefinite hunger strike for swift punishment to rapists

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal sat on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, against the increasing incidents of rape being reported from across the country, demanding strict and swift punishment to the con...

Pak shells forward posts, villages along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan army violated ceasefire on Tuesday by shelling forward posts and villages along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, a defence spokesman said. The firing and shelling from across the border in Shahpur and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019