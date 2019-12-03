Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-France says primed to retaliate with EU over U.S. tariff threat against Paris

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 16:13 IST
UPDATE 3-France says primed to retaliate with EU over U.S. tariff threat against Paris
Image Credit: Flickr

France and the European Union are ready to retaliate if U.S. President Donald Trump acts on a threat to impose duties of up to 100% on $2.4 billion in imports of champagne, handbags and other French products, the French government said on Tuesday.

The threat of punitive tariffs came after a U.S. government investigation found France's new digital services tax would harm U.S. technology companies and will intensify a festering trade dispute between Europe and the United States. Speaking in London on Tuesday morning ahead of a NATO alliance summit, Trump said he would not allow France to take advantage of American companies and that the European Union treated the United States very unfairly on trade.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire branded the U.S. threat unacceptable and said the French tax did not discriminate against American companies. "In case of new American sanctions, the European Union would be ready to retaliate," Le Maire told Radio Classique.

He later told a press conference: "We are not targeting any country." France's 3% levy applies to revenue from digital services earned by companies with more than 25 million euros ($27.86 million) of revenues from France and 750 million euros ($830 million) worldwide.

An investigation by the U.S. Trade Representative's office found the French tax was "inconsistent with prevailing principles of international tax policy". It said the tax was "unusually burdensome" for U.S. companies including Alphabet Inc's Google, Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, and Amazon.com Inc.

FRENCH LUXURY STOCKS FALL Shares in French luxury companies fell in response to the tariff threat against French champagne, handbags, cheeses and other products.

Hermes was around 1.9% lower, while LVMH and Kering fell 1.3% and 1.2% respectively. "It's too risky to go into the luxury sector. The sector was hit first of all by the Hong Kong protests, and now this will hit it even more," said Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.

French products will not face tariffs immediately as the U.S. Trade Representative still intends to gather public comments and hold a public hearing in January. Based on past experience of Section 301 tariffs, primarily applied to Chinese goods, France would face punitive tariffs in two to three months.

Any retaliatory action from France would have to be taken at an EU-wide level because the 28-nation bloc is a customs union, which applies duties at its border. The European Commission did not immediately react to the U.S. trade threat. The tariff spat marks a new low in relations between French President Emmanuel Macron and Trump, who will meet on the sidelines of the NATO summit later on Tuesday.

From the two leaders' early bone-crunching handshake to the U.S. president appearing to flick dandruff off the younger man's shoulder, Macron and Trump have had a testy relationship, at odds over the American's unilateralist approach to trade, climate change, and Iran. The United States has already imposed 25% duties on French wine and cheese as part of its WTO-sanctioned response to illegal EU aircraft subsidies, a move exporters warned would penalize U.S. consumers while severely hurting French producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

NSG commandos carry out mock drill at Shirdi Saibaba temple

A National Security Guard team, comprising 160 commandos, carried out a mock drill in the premises of the world-famous and heavily patronized Sai Baba temple in Shirdi in Maharashtras Ahmednagar district, an official said. The drill, in whi...

UK Conservatives' complaint over TV ice sculpture stunt rejected

Britains communications watchdog has rejected a complaint by Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party over a broadcasters decision to represent him with a block of melting ice in a prime-time election debate on the environment. Last...

A man from a PoK village has been nabbed after he infiltrated from across the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, a police officer said.

A man from a PoK village has been nabbed after he infiltrated from across the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, a police officer said....

IITG ranks third in cleanliness ranking

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati IITG has been ranked third in the cleanliness ranking for higher educational institutions organised by Union HRD Ministry, officials said. The IITG was ranked in the category of Residential Univ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019