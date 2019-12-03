Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan charges ex-officer, father with spying for China

  • PTI
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 19:14 IST
Taiwan charges ex-officer, father with spying for China
Representative image Image Credit:

Taiwanese prosecutors on Tuesday charged a former lieutenant colonel and his father with spying for China in the latest allegations of espionage on the island. The men are accused of threatening national security by sharing information and recruiting others in exchange for gifts, the Tainan district prosecutor's office said.

The younger man, identified by local media as Cheng Chih-wen, helped recruit Taiwanese soldiers "to develop networks to seriously affect national security and damage military discipline", prosecutors said in a statement. His father Cheng Chao-ming, who heads a small political party, introduced his son to Chinese agents in Japan in 2009 while he was still in service, prosecutors said.

The son then allegedly signed an agreement pledging to help China's attempts to incorporate the self-ruled territory at a Singapore meeting in 2010, when he received USD 11,000 and a Tissot watch. After he was discharged from the military, the younger Cheng introduced a former colleague to Chinese agents while on overseas trips, receiving more money in return.

Taiwan and China have spied on each other since 1949 when nationalist troops fled to the island and set up a separate government after losing a civil war on the mainland to communist forces. Beijing is deeply suspicious of President Tsai Ing-wen's traditionally pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party and has cut off official communication with Taipei since she came to power in 2016 over her refusal to accept that the island is part of "one China".

The pressure is building up again as Taiwan gears up for new elections in January, with Tsai seeking a second term against a challenger who favors warmer ties with China. The case comes after two directors of Hong Kong-based China Innovation Investment Limited were stopped from leaving Taiwan last month. They are currently being investigated on suspicion of violating national security laws.

The company said they were being probed over sensational claims made by Chinese defector Wang "William" Liqiang that he was recruited by the directors to conduct spy-ops in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Australia. China, however, has accused 26-year-old Wang of being an unemployed fraudster and fugitive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Banks can hand Trump financial records to House Democrats, court rules

Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp can hand over U.S. President Donald Trumps financial records to Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday. The ruling from the 2nd U.S. Circuit C...

Mumbai Central station receives first 'Eat Right Station' certification by FSSAI

The Mumbai Central station of Railways was conferred with the Eat Right Station certification with four stars rating by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India FSSAI on Tuesday, as a part of Eat Right India movement launched last y...

As if we produce mosquito larvae: Mamata slams oppn for

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that 27 people have died of dengue this year in West Bengal, as she hit out at the opposition for politicising the issue. Banerjee, while speaking during a discussion on the matter in the Asse...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Afghan official fined, banned for failing to report sexual abuse

Former Afghan football official Mohammad Hanif Sediqi Rustam has been banned from the sport for five years and fined 10,000 Swiss francs after being found guilty by FIFAs ethics committee of violations relating to the abuse of female player...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019