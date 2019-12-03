Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Netherlands to force companies to have more women on boards

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Amsterdam
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 21:14 IST
UPDATE 1-Netherlands to force companies to have more women on boards
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

The Dutch parliament voted on Tuesday to require companies listed in the Netherlands to have at least 30% of supervisory board seats held by women.

The motion to introduce the requirement for companies listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange was passed by 87 votes to 63. Companies that do not meet the minimum threshold will have to replace any man leaving the board with a woman or leave the position empty.

The motion also requires around 5,000 other large companies to draw up detailed plans to increase the number of women on their supervisory and executive boards. The Dutch government said in 2013 that all large companies should reserve at least 30% of board seats for women, but did not set conditions for companies that did not meet the criteria.

Currently, less than 10% of Dutch listed companies meet the target for both their executive and supervisory board, while only a third have enough female supervisory board members to meet the new requirement. The motion was supported by a broad range of opposition and government parties but was opposed by Prime Minister Mark Rutte's conservative VVD party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Shiv Sena MLA Adbul Sattar hails Pawar for rejecting PM Modi's offer to ally with BJP

Shiv Sena MLA Abdul Sattar on Tuesday hailed NCP chief Sharad Pawar for rejecting Prime Minister Narendra Modis offer to ally with BJP, saying he worked as a sculptor in the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. Sharad P...

I know that retirement is approaching: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi said he is aware that his retirement is approaching. After winning the Ballon dOr for the sixth time, he said as quoted by Goal.com, Im aware of how old I am. And I enjoy these moments so much because I know that retirement is ...

Google Play's Best of 2019 apps, games: Call of Duty, Ablo emerge as winners

Just after Apple announced the best App Store apps and games of 2019, tech giant Google also published today the list of Play Stores Best of 2019 apps and games including the Users Choice winners.Heres the full list of top apps, games, movi...

Karnataka: Cong to file complaint against CM for urging Veerashaiva-Lingayat voters to support BJP

Congress on Tuesday said that it would file a complaint against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for the alleged violation of poll code by urging Lingayat and Veerashaiva communities to vote for the BJP in the by-polls. Addressing a press conf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019