Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man charged in fatal shooting of Detroit police officer

  • PTI
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 22:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 22:21 IST
Man charged in fatal shooting of Detroit police officer

Detroit, Dec 3 (AP) A 28-year-old convicted felon was charged Tuesday in the fatal shooting last month of a Detroit police officer and the wounding of another as they searched for him following a home invasion. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said JuJuan Parks could be arraigned as early as Tuesday on 16 charges, including first-degree premeditated murder, murder of a police officer, assault with intent to murder, and resisting and obstructing police. He also could face charges in other shootings.

"The investigations ... are far from over," Worthy said. "I don't want to taint any kind of jury pool."

Parks was arrested November 20 after a third officer shot him in the arm as he tried to flee from the home on the city's west side. Police Chief James Craig has said he may be connected to several earlier shootings, including one that killed a 31-year-old man on Detroit's east side.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday if Parks has an attorney who could comment on the allegations. Officer Rasheen McClain was shot in the neck and later died at a hospital. His partner, Officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse, was shot in the leg as he, McClain and two other officers descended basement stairs to look for Parks.

Craig said Parks was looking for an estranged girlfriend at the home, which police believe he shot at about two weeks earlier. When officers arrived, people who had fled the home told them there was a man inside with a gun.

Craig has said that Parks baited the officers to come down the stairs and fired twice from an assault-type rifle before trying to flee. The two other officers retreated and took up tactical positions outside the house. Parks was wounded outside the house by one of those officers and dropped the rifle.

Worthy said the other two officers, Joseph Weaver and Danny Chambers, shot Parks and arrested him about a block away. McClain was a 16-veteran of the Detroit Police Department. Batoum-Bisse has been with the department about 2½ years.

Craig said Parks was first arrested at age 14 for a home invasion and that he was paroled this year after serving about eight years in prison for a weapons conviction. The Michigan Department of Corrections' offender website said Parks was sentenced in 2011 to up to 10 years in prison for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

He was paroled this March and had been scheduled for discharge from parole in March 2020. Meanwhile, Sgt. Ronald Kidd was suspended after the Nov. 20 shooting. Craig said that the 21-year police veteran could face misdemeanor neglect of duty charges because he sat in his patrol car a block away instead of joining other “officers who were trying to arrest” Parks. (AP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi king invites Qatar emir to Riyadh summit: Doha

Saudi King Salman has invited Qatars emir to a meeting next week of the Gulf regional bloc in Riyadh, Qatari state media said Tuesday without specifying if Doha had accepted. The invitation to the December 10 summit of the six-nation Gulf C...

Soccer-Rule-makers look at ways of providing more information about VAR decisions

Soccers rule-making body IFAB is to look at ways of providing more information during matches about Video Assistant Referee VAR decisions, it said following a meeting on Tuesday. The use of VAR, match officials who use technology to review ...

MPs from across party lines looking into regulation of pornography on internet for children

A group of Rajya Sabha MPs is looking into the issue of regulating access of children to pornography on the Internet and it has decided to hold deliberations with law enforcement agencies, TRAI and social media giants such as WhatsApp and F...

Punjab CM announces free police help to drop women safely home at night

Amid growing concerns over women safety, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced free police help to drop women safely home if they are stranded outside between 9 pm and 6 am. According to the Chief Ministers Offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019