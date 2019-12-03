Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huawei to shift research from hostile US to Canada: founder

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 23:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 22:44 IST
Huawei to shift research from hostile US to Canada: founder
Image Credit: ANI

Chinese tech giant Huawei, facing US criminal charges and economic sanctions, is planning to relocate its telecommunications research from the United States to Canada, founder Ren Zhengfei said in an interview published Tuesday. Speaking with the Globe and Mail newspaper at Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen, Ren said the company is also considering building new factories in Europe to make fifth-generation or 5G equipment.

The pivot comes as Washington steps up pressure on allies to ban Huawei components from 5G networks, warning that it may be used by Beijing for spying or hacking. Canada is reviewing the technology but has not announced a decision.

Huawei's center for research and development "will be moved out of the United States and will be relocated to Canada," Ren told the Globe and Mail. Huawei has already added 300 employees in Canada this year, for a total of 1,200.

"The director in charge of business plans in the United States is actually working in Ottawa," he said. The company's US research arm, Futurewei, has already trimmed its staff by 600 to about 250, as US restrictions impeded its ability to work with the parent company.

"We can't exchange calls or emails with them," Ren said. "That's why we will shift our focus of development more toward Canada."

Huawei has stripped US technology from 5G equipment sold around the world, and by the end of next year, Ren said he expects its entire consumer lineup to be purged of US parts. In Europe, Huawei "plans to set up factories," he said.

By manufacturing 5G equipment outside China, "the cost may be a little higher, but we may be able to win more trust from Europe." The plan for factories in the European Union, however, is subject to a feasibility study. Relations between Canada and China soured after Ren's daughter and Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested last year during a flight stopover in Vancouver on a US warrant alleging violations of sanctions against Iran.

In apparent retaliation, Beijing detained and accused two Canadians of spying, while blocking billions of dollars in Canadian agricultural shipments. Unlike Beijing, Ren blames the United States. "It's obviously political interference from the US," Ren said. "I think Canada should ask Trump to reimburse its losses."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Film on India's Einstein will depict his real life: Director Neeraj Pathak

A movie based on the life of world-famous mathematician late Vashishtha Narayan Singh will be made under Farhan Akhtars production banner Excel Entertainment. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to inform about th...

Rockets hit base hosting U.S. forces in western Iraq

Five rockets landed on Tuesday on Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts U.S. forces in Anbar province in western Iraq, an Iraqi military statement said.No casualties were reported, it added, giving no further details....

J-K: 5 miscreants involved in throwing petrol bombs on police arrested

Srinagar Police here on Tuesday have arrested five miscreants involved in throwing petrol bombs on police. They used to throw petrol bombs on security forces and scare people in the city.Five miscreants involved in throwing petrol bombs on ...

Trump announces US will host G7 Summit at Camp David

United States President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the next years G7 summit will be hosted at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, weeks after the White House first announced and later quickly reversed plans to hold ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019