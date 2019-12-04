Donald Trump convinces NATO members to increase defense spending  

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday succeeded in convincing the NATO members to share the financial burden by increasing the budget. In a tweet the White House informed that the member countries have approved over US$130 billion in new spending.

"President Trump has been fighting for increased burden sharing by NATO members, and it's working. Over US$130 billion is new defense spending by member countries," tweeted White House.

As per the information Canada, European NATO countries have added US$130 billion defense spending since 2016 while Britain, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania are expected to approve the goals by the end of this year. Almost all the members are set to meet the targets by 2024, informed White House. Trump also has separate meeting with the heads of the NATO member states in England.

Earlier, Donald Trump had requested the Asian countries particularly India and China to bear the cost of fighting against terrorism in Afghanistan.