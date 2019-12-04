Left Menu
Development News Edition

We'll miss you Kamala, says Trump; Democrat Senator hits back

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday took a jibe at Democrat Senator Kamala Harris, who has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 06:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 06:20 IST
We'll miss you Kamala, says Trump; Democrat Senator hits back
US President Donald Trump and Democrat Senator Kamala Harris (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday took a jibe at Democrat Senator Kamala Harris, who has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race. "Too bad. We will miss you Kamala!" Trump tweeted.

The president was responding to a tweet posted by his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who mocked Harris' decision to withdraw her bid for the top post. "Don't worry, Mr. President. I'll see you at your trial," Harris hit back at Trump, referring to the impeachment enquiry initiated against him for his dealings with Ukraine.

In a video message on Twitter, Harris has said that she was finding it difficult to manage her campaign due to paucity of financial resources and vowed to continue her fight for the future of the country by defeating Trump. The Democrat's withdrawal from the 2020 race marked the end of her bid for the top post that saw her poll numbers plummeting and fundraising performances drying up.

Harris, who officially announced her candidacy for the US president in January this year, was seen as a front-runner for the top post even before beginning her campaign with a massive public gathering in her hometown Oakland in California. However, she struggled to convert the early enthusiasm into a proper and sustained movement for the presidency and was criticised for her inability to articulate a vision on issues like healthcare, The Hill reported.

Harris' polling charts soared when she took on former Vice President Joe Biden in the first Democratic presidential debate in June. Since then, her campaign failed to gain traction and her polling numbers continued to sink. In the last debate, Harris confronted with Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, another Democratic presidential hopeful.

The Democrat Senator from California was the first African-American woman to announce a run for the White House in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Australia drawn in Argentina's group at Copa America

Australia were drawn in Argentinas group for the 2020 Copa America on Tuesday while Asian champions Qatar will face Colombia and holders Brazil. The 12-team tournament, which runs from June 12 to July 12, includes all 10 teams from South Am...

UPDATE 1-Nunes, top intelligence panel Republican, had frequent contact with Giuliani, call records show

U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, often spoke to Representative Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, as Giuliani peddled unproven allegations at the heart of the Trump impeachment i...

US Congresses passes Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act

The United States Congress has passed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, which among other things, proposes that America redirects resources to address the mass internment of over 1,000,000 Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in Chi...

UN peacekeepers continue to patrol following violence in South Sudan

Peacekeepers have been sent to the northern Lakes region in South Sudan in a bid to deter further violence between communities there, the UN Mission in the country, UNMISS, said on Tuesday.The 75 Nepalese blue helmets have been temporarily ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019