Justin Trudeau discussed New NAFTA with Trump to create more jobs

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday discussed the proposed New NAFTA with the US President Donald Trump in London on the sidelines of NATO summit.

"I met the US President Donald Trump (@POTUS) in London today, where we talked about our support for the new NAFTA that will create jobs and opportunities for Canadians and Americans alike," tweeted Justin Trudeau on Tuesday. Replacing the NAFTA has been one of the flagship projects of Trump since he took office in 2017. The formal implementation of the new NAFTA is pending ratification of United States – Mexico – Canada Agreement (USMCA).

I met with @POTUS in London today, where we talked about our support for the new NAFTA that will create jobs and opportunities for Canadians & Americans alike. We also discussed how important @NATO and the Canada-U.S. partnership are to peace & security around the world. pic.twitter.com/0bl1uIym3V — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 3, 2019

He also informed about positive discussions in the NATO summit on deploying fighter jets for surveillance and air policing in Europe, commanding the Maritime Group in Europe, leading the multinational battle group in Latvia, and commanding the mission in Iraq for 2nd years.