Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six dead in Afghanistan after gun attack on Japanese NGO vehicle - officials

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 13:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 13:11 IST
Six dead in Afghanistan after gun attack on Japanese NGO vehicle - officials

Six people including the head of a Japanese NGO were killed on Wednesday after unknown gunmen attacked their vehicle in Jalalabad, the capital city of Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, officials said. The gunmen fled the scene and no group has yet claimed responsibility, said Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the provincial council in Nangarhar.

Dr. Tetsu Nakamura, head of Peace Japan Medical Services, was involved in reconstruction work in irrigation and agriculture in the country, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

'New benches of HC set up only after nod of principal bench'

New benches of any high court are established only on recommendation of the principal bench of the particular high court, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Prasad also said the Law Ministry is yet to re...

Sabarimala pilgrimage to be a "green" affair

As the annual pilgrimage season is progressing at Sabarimala, the Kerala government is making all efforts to make it a green affair by avoiding plastic articles and promoting the use of eco-friendly products. The use of plastic carry bags ...

C'garh: ITBP jawan shoots dead 5 colleagues, he also dies

In a suspected case of fratricide, an ITBP jawan allegedly opened fire at his colleagues in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Wednesday, killing five personnel and injuring two others, a senior police official said. The j...

FACTBOX-South Korea's K-pop industry hit by tragedies, scandal in 2019

South Koreas K-pop culture is one of the countrys most lucrative soft power exports and has drawn a massive audience of young people internationally, especially in other Asian markets.While the industry mostly projects a wholesome image on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019