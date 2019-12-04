Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Deutsche Telekom freezes 5G deals pending Huawei ban decision

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 20:30 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Deutsche Telekom freezes 5G deals pending Huawei ban decision
Huawei Consumer Business Group Image Credit: ANI

Deutsche Telekom has put all deals to buy 5G network equipment on hold, it said on Wednesday, as it awaits the resolution of a debate in Germany over whether to bar Chinese vendor Huawei on security grounds. Europe's largest telco finds itself in a tight spot after senior lawmakers in Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition rebelled and called for a ban on Huawei, which is a key vendor for its existing mobile networks in Germany and Europe.

At the same time in the United States, a $26 billion deal for Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile unit to merge with Sprint hangs in the balance. More than a dozen U.S. states have sued to block the merger and a New York judge will hear the case on Dec. 9. Washington imposed an export ban on Huawei in May and called on allies to follow suit, alleging the global network market leader's gear was insecure and that it was beholden to Beijing - concerns highlighted by President Donald Trump on Wednesday at a NATO summit in England.

While Huawei has denied the U.S. allegations, any sign that Deutsche Telekom is doing fresh business with the Chinese company risks undermining the U.S. deal's chances of getting over the finishing line. "In light of the unclear political situation, we are not currently entering into any 5G contracts - with any vendor," Deutsche Telekom said in response to a request for comment from Reuters. "We are currently informing vendors of this."

HIGH-LEVEL MEETING According to one industry source, who requested anonymity, Deutsche Telekom board member Claudia Nemat recently met Huawei Deputy Chairman Eric Xu for talks on the business relationship between the two companies.

Deutsche Telekom declined to comment on specific meetings, nor would it say what share of its 5G investment budget Huawei could count on in the future. "It's well known that Deutsche Telekom relies on multiple vendors for reasons of security," it said. A Berlin-based spokesman for Huawei declined to comment.

Merkel had backed a proposed regulatory framework that would not impose blanket bans on anyone provider but instead subject the technology and governance of all vendors to scrutiny. She has estimated that Huawei accounts for 70% of Germany's existing mobile networks, a share that she expects to fall in the future, to the benefit of European competitors Nokia and Ericsson.

Senior lawmakers in Merkel's Christian Democratic Union have objected, however, pushing through a resolution at a recent party conference to add some form of parliamentary scrutiny to the oversight regime. Merkel's junior coalition allies, the Social Democrats, have also backed calls for a tougher regime. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is now proposing legislation to create a "politically legitimated body" to oversee 5G security, newsweekly Die Zeit reported on Wednesday.

Super-fast 5G networks, just starting to be rolled out in Germany and other European countries, are expected to run billions of connected devices and sensors in homes, offices, and factories. That makes security and control over them far more critical than in earlier iterations of the technology. Deutsche Telekom has already launched 5G in a handful of German cities, with its rollout in Berlin-based on a pilot project there with Huawei. It plans to expand coverage to 20 cities next year while warning of the impact of holdups.

"We hope that we will get political clarity for Germany's 5G buildout as soon as possible so that we do not fall behind," Deutsche Telekom said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Assailants set ablaze vehicles in under-construction solar power plant, loot money in Jodhpur

A group of men entered an under-construction solar power plant and set ablaze a dozen vehicles at a village in Rajasthans Jodhpur district, police said on Wednesday. Nobody was injured in the incident, which is suspected to have taken place...

Johnson Lifts becomes Rs 2,000 cr company

Elevator and escalator manufacturer Johnson Lifts on Wednesday said it has crossed Rs 2,000 crore sales mark and is strengthening its presence further in the segment. The company is investing to set up a new lift factory at Sengadu in Tamil...

Amid tussle over abrupt House adjournment, WB guv says he will

Amid a tussle with the ruling Trinamool Congress over an abrupt two-day adjournment of the Assembly, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said he will be visiting the House on Thursday. However, it was not clear whether Speaker Biman Bane...

London children sing holiday tune to Melania Trump

London fifth-graders sang All I Want for Christmas is You after Melania Trump added to their merriment by joining them to make wreaths and ornaments at a Salvation Army center. At the facility in the Clapton neighborhood of east London, Mrs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019