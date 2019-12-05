Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece "registers disagreement" with Libya-Turkey maritime accord

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 01:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 00:02 IST
Greece "registers disagreement" with Libya-Turkey maritime accord
Image Credit: Flickr

Greece said on Wednesday it opposed an accord reached by Turkey and Libya to define their maritime boundaries but said it and Ankara - both members of NATO - were committed to talks on confidence-building measures. Libya and Turkey signed an agreement on boundaries in the Mediterranean last week that could complicate Ankara's disputes over offshore energy exploration in the Mediterranean with nations including Greece.

Greece and Turkey are at odds over various decades-old issues ranging from mineral rights in the Aegean Sea to ethnically-split Cyprus. The deal with Libya angered Greece, which sees the move as infringing its own sovereign rights. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Britain on Wednesday on the sidelines of a NATO summit.

"I raised all issues relating to the latest Turkish actions," Mitsotakis said in a statement. "The disagreements of both sides were recorded. The two sides, however, agreed to continue discussions on confidence-building measures." There was no immediate comment from the Turkish side.

The accord between Turkey and Libya's internationally recognized government, which mapped out a sea area between the two countries, was signed on Nov. 27. Libya's neighbor Egypt dismissed the deal as "illegal" as did Cyprus, while Greece has said any such accord would be geographically absurd because it ignored the presence of the Greek island of Crete between the coasts of Turkey and Libya.

Greece has warned Libya's ambassador to Athens that if he failed to provide clarifications to the Greek government over the deal he could be expelled, a Greek government spokesman said on Tuesday. "I want to reassure the Greek people that difficulties with Turkey existed, exist and will exist. But I assess that, provided the two sides show goodwill, these will be overcome," Mitsotakis said.

Tensions are already running high between Athens and Ankara because of Turkish drilling in the eastern Mediterranean off the coast of Cyprus, and the European Union has prepared sanctions against Turkey in response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Under Pichai, Alphabet's moonshot projects may face more scrutiny

Alphabets leadership change has some investors hoping that the owner of Google will take a hard look at the cash-burning ventures championed by its founders. Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced on Tuesday they were stepp...

Birdcages and pearls galore at Chanel's craft-heavy fashion show

Chanel turned little gilded birdcages into handbags on the catwalk in Paris on Wednesday, at an annual Metier DArt fashion showcase of its most intricate craftwork that also included lacy creations and shiny tweed suits.The French couture h...

Reports: Phillies sign P Wheeler to five-year, $100M-plus deal

The Philadelphia Phillies signed right-hander Zack Wheeler to a five-year deal worth in excess of 100 million, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The 29-year-old free agent will remain in the National League East after posting an 11-8 rec...

Greece "registers disagreement" with Libya-Turkey maritime accord

Greece said on Wednesday it opposed an accord reached by Turkey and Libya to define their maritime boundaries but said it and Ankara - both members of NATO - were committed to talks on confidence-building measures. Libya and Turkey signed a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019