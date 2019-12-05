Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy tax authorities say Fiat underestimated value of Chrysler by $5.6 bln

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 03:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 03:36 IST
Italy tax authorities say Fiat underestimated value of Chrysler by $5.6 bln

Italian tax authorities believe that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles underestimated the value of its U.S. business by 5.1 billion euros ($5.6 billion) following Fiat's phased acquisition of Chrysler, according to a company filing and a source close to the matter. The audit, which concerns transactions dating back to 2014, could result in FCA having to pay back taxes for $1.5 billion, the source added, confirming a report by Bloomberg.

FCA said in its third-quarter report that the tax authorities had issued to the company a final audit report in October this year "which, if confirmed in the final audit assessment, could result in a material proposed tax adjustment related to the October 12, 2014 merger of Fiat SpA into FCA NV." It said the issuance of a final audit report starts a 60-day negotiation period, which ends with the issuance of a final audit assessment expected to be received by the end of December 2019.

"The company believes that its tax position with respect to the merger is fully supported by both the facts and applicable tax law and will vigorously defend its position," it said in the third-quarter report. A spokesman for Italy's tax agency declined to comment. "At this time, we cannot predict whether any settlement may be reached or if no settlement is reached, the outcome of any litigation. As such, we are unable to reliably evaluate the likelihood that a loss will be incurred or estimate a range of possible loss," Fiat said. News of the tax probe comes at a delicate time for Fiat Chrysler, which is finalizing talks with PSA, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen, over a planned $50 billion merger to create the world's fourth-largest automaker. ($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. warship in Gulf seizes missile parts of suspected Iran origin

A U.S. Navy warship seized advanced missile parts believed to be linked to Iran from a boat it had stopped in the Arabian Sea, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, as Trumps administration pressures Tehran to curb its activities in the region....

UPDATE 2-South Africa's struggling SAA to enter business rescue

Failing state-owned airline South African Airways SAA will enter a business rescue process, a deputy minister and the parliamentary committee conducting oversight of the airline said on Wednesday. SAA, which has not made a profit since 2011...

UP: NGO installs 'Happy Fridges' to provide free food to needy in Varanasi

In its bid to ensure that no person goes to sleep on an empty stomach, an NGO, Feeding India, has installed six Happy Fridge across Uttar Pradeshs Varanasi city. People can store fresh food in these refrigerators which can then be taken by ...

Athletics-Russian anti-doping chief calls for reform of federation

Russias anti-doping chief has called for the dismissal of all national team athletics coaches and the creation of an international working group to help lift the suspension against the countrys athletics federation, a letter was seen by Reu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019