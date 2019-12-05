Left Menu
Development News Edition

Acquiring citizenship helps immigrants in Switzerland boost earnings: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 04:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 04:04 IST
Acquiring citizenship helps immigrants in Switzerland boost earnings: Study

Washington, Dec 5 (AFP) Immigrants to Switzerland who became naturalized citizens saw their earnings rise significantly compared to those who did not obtain the passport, a study has showed. Average annual earnings were 13.5 per cent greater for immigrants 15 years after they narrowly won naturalization through a local referendum, equal to about 5,500 Swiss Francs (USD 5,500), against immigrants who lived in the country but were unable to obtain nationality.

"These findings support the argument that citizenship can alleviate some of the labor-market discrimination that impedes immigrant integration," wrote the authors of the paper that appeared in the journal Science Advances. Dominik Hangartner, an associate professor of public policy at ETH Zurich and one of the study's co-authors, said that some employers saw citizenship as a credential that an immigrant plans to stay in Switzerland.

"At least some employers treat this as signal that these are people who are successfully integrated," he said. Switzerland was a particularly useful country to study because of its system of naturalization referendums, in which residents of cities or towns vote to decide whether immigrants should receive the status.

The system is used by around a third of the country's more than 2,000 municipalities. In 46 German-speaking municipalities, until 2003, these votes were held by secret ballot as opposed to a show of hands, allowing the researchers to access the ballots and determine who won citizenship by a narrow margin and equally who lost it by a narrow margin.

They combined this with data from the applicants' mandatory pension contributions to find people who were economically comparable at the start of the so-called "natural experiment" and to track how their income changed. The researchers wrote that looking at applicants who narrowly won or lost the status through this process allowed them to eliminate selection bias, "since such close cases can be tipped one way or the other by current events or even the weather and are essentially arbitrary" or in effect randomly assigned.

The team looked at almost 4,000 applicants for naturalization between 1970 and 2003. Winning citizenship proved especially beneficial for marginalized groups such as immigrants from Turkey and Yugoslavia, who saw their earnings rise by an average of 10,000 Swiss Francs annually over the 15 years.

"What citizenship does is that it helps to come closer to what Swiss natives with similar education and similar productivity would earn," said Hangartner, and it helped strengthen communities by increasing tax revenues and reducing welfare spending. "Citizenship does help to get closer to closing the gap," he said. (AFP) RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. Navy warship seized missile parts suspected to be linked to Iran -officials

A U.S. Navy warship seized advanced missile parts believed to be linked to Iran in the Gulf of Oman, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, as President Donald Trumps administration pressures Tehran to curb its regional activities.The officials,...

UPDATE 3-Ten of thousands of protesters mark third national strike in Colombia

Colombian unions and student groups marked a third national strike on Wednesday with marches, chants and dancing, ahead of additional dialogue between protest leaders and the government over President Ivan Duques social and economic policie...

Brazil agriculture sees 3% growth in 2020 led by meat exports

Brazilian agricultural production will grow 3 in 2020, three times faster than this year, driven by rapidly expanding meat exports and another record grain harvest in the 20192020 season, the CNA farm lobby said on Wednesday. China, Brazils...

Golf-Reed, Woodland share lead in Bahamas, Woods stumbles late

Patrick Reed and Gary Woodland set the first-round pace at the windswept Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Wednesday while tournament host Tiger Woods was four shots back after faltering over the final two holes. Former Masters champio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019