White House calls out law professor for her 'classless' remarks on Trump's son during House Judiciary hearing

The White House has chided Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan, who was one of the witnesses in the House Judiciary hearing on the impeachment of Donald Trump, for mentioning US President' youngest son Barron. The White House termed Karen remarks 'classless', The Hill reported. While explaining Article 2 of the United States Constitution during the hearing, Karlan quipped that Trump can name his son Barron but it cannot give him a noble title.

"Contrary to what President Trump has said, Article 2 does not give him the power to do anything he wants, and I'll just give you one example that shows you the difference between him and a king, which is, the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can't make him a baron," she said. Her remarks prompted laughter in the room but it did not go well with the Trump administration.

"Classless move by a Democratic 'witness," tweeted White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. "Prof Karlan uses a teenage boy who has nothing to do with this joke of a hearing (and deserves privacy) as a punchline. And what's worse, it's met by laughter in the hearing room," she added.

The House Judiciary Committee held its first hearing on Wednesday, which featured Karlan and three other constitutional scholars. The White House has declined to participate in the hearing. Trump has denied wrongdoing in the House's impeachment inquiry into his dealings with Ukraine. (ANI)

