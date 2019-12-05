Trump calls Trudeau 'double-faced' after viral video

Donald Trump has called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'two-faced' after a video of the latter surfaced in which he was seen mocking the US president in the presence of other NATO leaders. However, Trudeau on Wednesday admitted that he was talking about Trump but refused to accept he was mocking, saying he was talking about next G7 summit announcement, Al Jazeera reported.

In a video that has caused a lot of stir in the diplomatic world, Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte are seen having a conversation and parts of its are audible. "Is that why you were late?" Johnson asked Macron.

"...It was like a 40-minute press conference," Trudeau said. "Yeah, yeah, yeah! Forty minutes." Other words were exchanged but could not be heard, before Trudeau added with a chuckle: "I just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor."

During a news conference alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump claimed that Trudeau did not like the fact that Trump has asked him publicly to contribute two per cent of Canada's GDP in NATO. "I find him to be a very nice guy but you know the truth is that I called him out over the fact that he's not paying 2 per cent and I can see he's not very happy about it," Trump said.

"That was funny when I said the guy's two-faced," the president was caught saying on an audio clip following a lunch with some of the NATO leaders. Trudeau was later seen playing down on the incident, saying he and Trump had enjoyed a great meeting.

"Last night I made a reference to the fact that there was an unscheduled press conference before my meeting with President Trump, I was happy to take part in it but it was certainly notable," Trudeau said, asked whether he had apologised to Trump for the comment. "We were all surprised and I think pleased to learn that the next G7 will be at Camp David, I think that was an unscheduled announcement and ... I think every different leader has teams who every now and then their jaws drop at unscheduled surprises, like that video itself for example," Trudeau said. (ANI)

