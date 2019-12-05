Two victims dead after shooting at Pearl Harbor base

Two victims have died after a shooting at the historic military base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Wednesday, military officials said.

A third victim is in stable condition after being hospitalized while the shooter, a U.S. Navy sailor, also died from "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound", the officials said in a press briefing.

The names of the victims and the shooter were not shared.

