Two victims dead after shooting at Pearl Harbor base
Two victims have died after a shooting at the historic military base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Wednesday, military officials said.
A third victim is in stable condition after being hospitalized while the shooter, a U.S. Navy sailor, also died from "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound", the officials said in a press briefing.
The names of the victims and the shooter were not shared.
