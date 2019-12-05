Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sydney smoke crisis 'longest on record'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 11:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 11:58 IST
Sydney smoke crisis 'longest on record'

Sydney, Dec 5 (AFP) Australian bushfires have caused unprecedented pollution in Sydney and along the country's east coast, officials said Thursday, with smoke and dust burning residents' eyes and prompting a spike in respiratory complaints. Hundreds of bushfires have burned out of control since September up and down the eastern seaboard, blanketing cities from Sydney to Brisbane in smoke for weeks on end.

The extent of the crisis was made clear Thursday, with the New South Wales department of environment declaring bushfires and dust had caused "some of the highest air pollution ever seen" in Australia. The region "has experienced other periods of poor air quality that lasted several weeks, including the 1994 Sydney bushfires and the Black Christmas bushfires of Dec 2001-Jan 2002," a spokeswoman told AFP.

"This event, however, is the longest and the most widespread in our records." New South Wales Rural Fire Service said more than a dozen fires were burning near Sydney on Thursday, including three that carried an emergency warning. For three weeks the city has seen almost daily air quality warnings.

Bushfires are common in Australia, but scientists say this year's season has come earlier and with more intensity due to a prolonged drought fuelled by climate change. New South Wales health officials said more people with asthma were turning up at hospitals, and ambulance call-outs for breathing problems were up 24 percent in the week to December 1.

Meanwhile, tourists and residents took measures to combat the smoke, buying facemasks and staying indoors as much as possible. On Thursday, Sydney's air quality index registered fine particulate pollution -- small enough to penetrate deep inside the lungs -- at over 160 parts per million, far above levels considered to be safe.

Local newspapers and television have posted advice about how to limit the impact of the smoke -- offering tips on what masks to buy and what activities are safest. The smoke caused golfers at the Australian Open -- one of the world's oldest national opens -- to complain about conditions.

"It's tough to see your golf ball when you're out there playing, where it finishes. Your eyes do burn," said 2015 champion Matt Jones. "I've got that cough like you've got something in your lungs, phlegm in your lungs or whatever, but it's not fun," he said. "I hope my kids are inside in the hotel room." (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Typhoon Kammuri death toll hits 13 in Philippines

The number of people killed by Typhoon Kammuris pounding of the Philippines this week has hit 13, officials said Thursday, as authorities confirmed reports of storm-related deaths. Kammuris fierce winds toppled trees and flattened flimsy ho...

Thomas Cook India Signs an Agreement to Acquire the Rights to the Thomas Cook Brand for the India, Sri Lanka and Mauritius Markets

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Thomas Cook India Ltd., Indias leading integrated travel and travel related financial services company, today announced it has signed an agreement with AlixPartners, Thomas Cook UKs appointed ...

Fire breaks out in Jharkhand Assembly building

A fire broke out in the Jharkhand Assembly building here, Fire Brigade sources said on Thursday. The fire broke out on the third floor of the newly constructed Assembly building on Wednesday night, the sources said, adding that the fire br...

Hyundai initiates feasibility study for fuel cell electric vehicles in India

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it has initiated a feasibility study to bring in fuel cell electric vehicles in the country. Progress for humanity with zero-emission mobility is our responsibility and vision to make a long term positiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019