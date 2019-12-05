Left Menu
Army Chief Rawat meets Japanese Defence Minister, JSDF chief

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday met Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) Joint Staff, Chief of Staff, General Koji Yamazaki and Defence Minister Taro Kono and discussed issues of mutual interests.

  ANI
  • |
  Tokyo
  • |
  Updated: 05-12-2019 21:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:35 IST
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat met Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) Joint Staff, Chief of Staff, General Koji Yamazaki in Tokyo on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday met Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) Joint Staff, Chief of Staff, General Koji Yamazaki and Defence Minister Taro Kono and discussed issues of mutual interests. "General Bipin Rawat #COAS called upon the Minister of Defence of #Japan, His Excellency, Mr Taro Kono at the Ministry of Defence and General Koji Yamazaki, Chief of Staff, Joint staff, #JSDF. Discussed issues of mutual concerns," the Indian Army tweeted.

The Army Chief is currently on a four-day visit to Japan since Tuesday. His visit to Japan aims to give impetus to the defence ties and outlines the growing importance of India-Japan relationship. Rawat will also visit niche field formations and interact with troops of Japan Ground Self Defence Force who had recently participated in the bilateral Exercise 'Dharma Guardian' at Vairengte, Mizoram.

The Army Chief's visit comes soon after India and Japan concluded their inaugural 2+2 ministerial meeting. Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Taro Kono visited India to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishnakar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday. The Army Chief's visit also holds significance as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled to visit India later this month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

