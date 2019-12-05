Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump lashes out at Pelosi over impeachment announcement, says 'we will win'

A defiant US President, Donald Trump, on Thursday slammed Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her announcement in which she directed House Judiciary Committee to proceed with the drafting of impeachment articles against him.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:43 IST
Trump lashes out at Pelosi over impeachment announcement, says 'we will win'
US President Donald Trump (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A defiant US President, Donald Trump, on Thursday slammed Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her announcement in which she directed House Judiciary Committee to proceed with the drafting of impeachment articles against him. In a series of tweets, Trump said that the Democrats' impeachment "act" would be "routine" to attack future US presidents.

"The Do Nothing, Radical Left Democrats have just announced that they are going to seek to Impeach me over NOTHING. They already gave up on the ridiculous Mueller "stuff," so now they hang their hats on two totally appropriate (perfect) phone calls with the Ukrainian President," Trump tweeted. "This will mean that the beyond important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents. That is not what our Founders had in mind. The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win!" he said in a follow-up tweet.

Trump's remarks came after Pelosi gave the green light to the House Judiciary Committee for impeachment, asserting that the President's actions had left them withno choice but to pursue his removal from office. "The president's actions have seriously violated the constitution. Our democracy is at stake. The president leaves us no chance but to act," Pelosi was quoted by The Hill as saying in a televised address.

Earlier in the day, Trump chided the Democrats saying if they wanted to impeach him, it should be done "fast" so that a fair trial can be held at the Senate. "The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House. They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy. Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business," he tweeted.

"We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to "Clean the Swamp," and that's what I am doing!" the US President said. The impeachment inquiry was launched by the House Democrats back in September after a phone call was made by Trump to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for allegedly asking to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Trump has repeatedly said that he did not engage in a quid pro quo and characterised the impeachment bid as another political witch hunt by the Democrats to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-U.S. trade deficit shrinks sharply; labor market tight

The U.S. trade deficit dropped to its lowest level in nearly 1-12 years in October, suggesting trade could contribute to economic growth in the fourth quarter, though a broad decline in imports hinted at a slowdown in domestic demand.Still,...

2 Pak soldiers killed in clash with militants in tribal district along Afghan border

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire with militants in a tribal district along the border with Afghanistan. Pakistan Army said the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation near Charkhel village of North...

Woman shot at, critically injured by two motorcyle-borne men in Ghaziabad: Police

A 45-year-old woman was shot at and critically injured by two motorcycle-borne assailants in broad day light on Thursday while waiting for an auto at a bus stand in Loni near here along with her sister, said police. Victim Indira Verma who ...

Punjab CM helps youth who approached him during PPIS session

Taking cognizance of the grievance of a youth who approached Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh during his interactive session at the PPIS 2019, Singh on Thursday ordered the Derabassi Senior Superintendent of Police SSP and Depu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019