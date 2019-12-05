Trump lashes out at Pelosi over impeachment announcement, says 'we will win'

A defiant US President, Donald Trump, on Thursday slammed Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her announcement in which she directed House Judiciary Committee to proceed with the drafting of impeachment articles against him. In a series of tweets, Trump said that the Democrats' impeachment "act" would be "routine" to attack future US presidents.

"The Do Nothing, Radical Left Democrats have just announced that they are going to seek to Impeach me over NOTHING. They already gave up on the ridiculous Mueller "stuff," so now they hang their hats on two totally appropriate (perfect) phone calls with the Ukrainian President," Trump tweeted. "This will mean that the beyond important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents. That is not what our Founders had in mind. The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win!" he said in a follow-up tweet.

Trump's remarks came after Pelosi gave the green light to the House Judiciary Committee for impeachment, asserting that the President's actions had left them withno choice but to pursue his removal from office. "The president's actions have seriously violated the constitution. Our democracy is at stake. The president leaves us no chance but to act," Pelosi was quoted by The Hill as saying in a televised address.

Earlier in the day, Trump chided the Democrats saying if they wanted to impeach him, it should be done "fast" so that a fair trial can be held at the Senate. "The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House. They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy. Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business," he tweeted.

"We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to "Clean the Swamp," and that's what I am doing!" the US President said. The impeachment inquiry was launched by the House Democrats back in September after a phone call was made by Trump to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for allegedly asking to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Trump has repeatedly said that he did not engage in a quid pro quo and characterised the impeachment bid as another political witch hunt by the Democrats to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential polls. (ANI)

