Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 Russians charged in multimillion-dollar malware scheme

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 04:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 04:18 IST
2 Russians charged in multimillion-dollar malware scheme

\R Washington, Dec 6 (AP) The Justice Department unsealed charges Thursday against the alleged leader and an administrator of a Russian cyber-criminal gang that U.S. officials say developed and distributed malware used to steal at least $100 million from banks and other financial institutions in more than 40 countries over the past decade. Separately, the Treasury Department said that in collaboration with Britain's National Crime Agency it was freezing all assets of the two Russian men along with 15 other associates and seven Russian-based organizations including Evil Corp., their alleged umbrella group.

Charged in a 10-count indictment filed in federal court in Pittsburgh were Evil Corp.'s alleged leader, Maksim V. Yakubets, 32, of Moscow and Igor Turashev, 38, from Yoshkar-Ola, Russia. The charges include conspiracy, computer hacking, wire fraud, and bank fraud. The two men have not been arrested, their whereabouts are unknown. Russia and the U.S. do not have an extradition treaty. In a statement, Treasury officials also accused Jakubets of recruiting cybercriminals for Russia's government. According to the statement, he began working for FSB, a successor to the KGB spy agency, in 2017 and was tasked to work on projects including “acquiring confidential documents through cyber-enabled means and conducting cyber-enabled operations on its behalf." The Treasury's press office would not elaborate on those projects.

The State Department and the FBI are offering a $5 million reward for information leading to Yakubets' arrest and conviction. Officials say that's the largest reward ever offered for an accused cybercriminal. Prosecutors say the charges filed Thursday stem from the creation of malware “Bugat” (also known as “Dridex” and “Kridex”) that automates the theft of credentials used to log into banks and other financial institutions.

It was typically delivered through phishing emails that tricked users into entering their personal information at fake online banking websites, investigators said. The online thieves would then make unauthorized withdrawals . Yakubets, who used the online moniker “aqua,” and Turashev are accused in the indictment of targeting two banks, a school district and four companies in Pennsylvania - a petroleum business, building supply company, vacuum and thin film deposition technology company and metal manufacturer - as well as a gun manufacturer.

The cybersecurity company FireEye said in an email that in the past year it has seen instances of Dridex infections being used not just for cybertheft but also to distribute ransomware to infected machines. “Today's announcement should make clear to those engaged in cybercrime that we will identify you, we will unmask you, and we will prosecute you, no matter how much effort it requires or how long it takes," said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski, who heads the Justice Department's criminal division.

Yakubets is also being charged in a separate case in Nebraska with allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud in connection with other malware, authorities said. Yakubets and his co-conspirators are alleged to have victimized 21 specific municipalities, banks, companies, and non-profit organizations in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, and Washington.

The case is not the first involving the cyber-racketeering ring. Two co-conspirators of Yakubets, both Ukrainian nationals, were extradited after their 2014 indictment and pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges, investigators said. (AP) TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

"Tired, afraid, fed up": a grenade found in one Madrid social centre hits a nerve

A minors reception centre in Madrid became the focus for clashing views on immigration and social welfare on Thursday, after police defused a grenade found there a day earlier.The row around the centre, in the suburb of Hortaleza, crystalli...

Gerry Garcia's Alligator guitar could sell for $400,000 at L.A. auction

A battered Fender Stratocaster played by the late Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia could fetch up to 400,000 at an auction in Los Angeles next week.The guitar, nicknamed Alligator because of the distinctive green alligator sticker on the...

Canada says it will be tough challenge to get trade deal ratified by U.S.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday said it would be a tough challenge to get a new three-nation continental trade agreement ratified by the United States.The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement was signed in Nove...

FACTBOX-Alphabet's 'Other bets' in focus as Google's Pichai takes helm

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai will replace Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet Inc , heralding a new chapter for the company that helped reshape the global tech industry under its co-founders Page and Sergey Brin.To grow bey...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019