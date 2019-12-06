Left Menu
Development News Edition

Governor: All 3 crew killed in Black Hawk helicopter crash

  • PTI
  • |
  • St Cloud
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 07:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 07:21 IST
Governor: All 3 crew killed in Black Hawk helicopter crash
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

All three Minnesota National Guard soldiers were killed when the Black Hawk helicopter they were in crashed Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz said. The identities of the soldiers were not released, pending notification of family. The crash was being investigated and preliminary information on the crash was not released.

The Black Hawk helicopter with the three crew members aboard crashed Thursday in central Minnesota, the Minnesota National Guard said. Earlier, the Guard tweeted that the UH-60 crashed south of St. Cloud and that authorities were on the scene. The Guard lost contact with the helicopter shortly after taking off on a maintenance test flight from St. Cloud on Thursday afternoon, Guard Master Sgt. Blair Heusdens said.

The helicopter called mayday about nine minutes after takeoff. "Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our Guardsmen and our thoughts are with our soldiers and their families at this time," Heusdens said in a statement before the crash was confirmed. The Black Hawk sent a mayday signal at 2:15 p.m., Stearns County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Dan Miller told reporters. Crews from multiple departments spent several hours searching before finding the crash, Miller said.

Television aerial footage showed the wreck of the helicopter along a tree line near open fields near St. Cloud, a city about 59 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis. Apparent scorch marks encircled the flattened wreckage in the snow. The Guard's base near St. Cloud Regional Airport has been in operation since 2009, with Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters maintained there.

Gov. Tim Walz canceled a tree-lighting ceremony, and a spokesman said he was headed to the St. Cloud area near the crash site. Walz served for 24 years in the Army National Guard, while he was a schoolteacher and coach, but retired in 2005 to run for Congress.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called to bring in a helicopter to help with the search. A State Patrol Cirrus aircraft, equipped with thermal imaging cameras, also helped in the search.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump to host Paraguay's Abdo on Dec. 13 -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump will host Paraguays President Mario Abdo Benitez for a White House visit on Dec. 13, the White House said on Thursday.The leaders will discuss trade and ways to counter international criminal organizations, the W...

John Kerry endorses Biden for president

Former Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday endorsed Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential run, a move that sends a strong signal that the top Democratic leadership is rallying behind the former vice president to defeat incumbent Donald ...

China drafts new rules to control rural plastic pollution

China will tighten regulations on the use of plastic film by farmers to boost crop yields, which has become a major source of soil contamination throughout northern and western regions, according to a draft policy document published on Frid...

UPDATE 1-Tennessee executes man convicted of 1991 murder of ex-girlfriend

A Tennessee man found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend by setting her on fire in her car almost 30 years ago was put to death in the electric chair in Nashville on Thursday, prison officials said. Lee Hall, 54, was pronounced dead at 7...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019