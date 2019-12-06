Left Menu
Indian police shoot dead four men suspected of raping vet -BBC

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 06-12-2019 08:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 08:20 IST
Indian police shoot dead four men suspected of raping vet -BBC
Representative image

Indian police shot dead four men suspected of raping and killing a vet in the southern city of Hyderabad last week, the BBC reported on Friday.

The men had been in police detention.

Police said the men had been taken to the scene of the alleged crime and were shot after they tried to attack police there, BBC Telugu said.

